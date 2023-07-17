3 Facts About Cheng Li Hui, Who Resigned From PAP With Tan Chuan-Jin

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cheng Li Hui Has Been A PAP MP Since 2015

Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui abruptly resigned from Parliament and the People’s Action Party (PAP). Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin also submitted his resignation at the same time.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the two had been in an inappropriate relationship on Monday (17 July).

The 47-year-old has been an MP since 2015 and retained her seat in Tampines GRC at the 2020 general elections.

But who is Ms Cheng, exactly?

Besides her long history as a volunteer and then PAP member, she was also the deputy chief executive at her father’s company, Hai Leck Holdings Ltd.

However, she resigned from the role in 2019.

1. Cheng Li Hui began volunteering in 2003

Ms Cheng has been involved in politics since 2003 when she began volunteering at Meet-the-People sessions in the Bukit Panjang area.

She says in a video that she had been approached to join tea sessions with PAP when she was younger, but her mum felt that she should get more experience first.

Eventually, she returned to the tea sessions between 2012 to 2013.

She began to understudy at the Tampines East ward in 2015 and ran for election in Tampines GRC afterwards.

She advocated for active ageing and seniors pursuing new interests at the time.

PAP tea sessions are where prospective general election candidates are invited to talk to its leaders to gauge their suitability for election.

2. Graduated from Bukit Panjang Government High School & NUS

Ms Cheng shared that she was in the Girl Guides CCA back in secondary school, serving as a councillor at one point.

She graduated from Bukit Panjang Government High School in 1992.

Later, she graduated from the National University of Singapore. Ms Cheng also holds a Master of Applied Finance and Macquarie University.

3. Father founded industrial equipment company

Ms Cheng’s father, Cheng Buck Poh, founded an industrial equipment supplier, Hai Leck Holdings Limited.

He is currently the Executive Chairman of the company.

Ms Cheng was the deputy chief executive officer (CEO) until 2019, when she stepped down.

She has three siblings, all of whom are or were involved in Hai Leck:

Cheng Yao Tong (CEO and Executive Director)

Cheng Li Chen (non-executive director)

Cheng Wee Ling

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Ms Cheng is currently single.

