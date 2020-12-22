Chestnut Nature Park Has An Abandoned Kampung Hut Hidden Within

Before HDB flats sprang up, Singapore was mainly inhabited by kampungs, where people lived in attap houses.

These days, there’s only one known kampung in Buangkok. But did you know that there’s at least one abandoned kampung hut within Chestnut Nature Park?

A netizen has posted directions on how you can reach this relic of the past on Facebook.

After following the route, you’ll end up finding a worn-down hut.

Somehow, while most, if not all kampungs were cleared to build public housing, this one remains.

Kampung hut located within Chestnut Nature Park

The guide recommends that if you’re driving or riding, you can park at the car park in Blk 276 Bangkit Road.

Then, make your way to the BKE underpass towards Chestnut Nature Park (South).

Eventually, you’ll reach a small river stream. You can watch a video on this portion of the trail here.

After walking around 10m straight, you should spot a yellow plastic bag tied to a tree.

On the left of that tree is another one with faint writing on it, which says kampung.

Walk down that trail and you should eventually reach the abandoned hut about 100m into the woods.

Abandoned Mandai kampung hut has a well close to it

Like most kampungs, the hut is built with stilts, meaning you’d have to climb up to reach the inside.

The steps appear to be run-down, so we do advise some caution if you plan to look into the interior.

Upon clambering up the steps, you’ll be greeted with the following sight.

As you’d expect, there’s little to see inside the hut, with mostly debris and trash lying around.

You’ll see a lone window with a lock, which is the only ventilation that the hut gets apart from the door.

As for the area, there’s apparently a well that has fallen into disused.

Mandai kampung is long-forgotten relic of the past

For nature lovers and those who love exploring Singapore, this kampung is likely unknown to many.

As such, this can definitely be on the menu for your next hike if you seek some adventure away from the concrete jungle.

However, we urge visitors to not make any changes to the environment and leave it as it were.

Perhaps the hut can be put up for conservation in the future, as we seek to preserve what’s left of the life before Singapore became modernised.

