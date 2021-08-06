2-Year-Old Child Born With Spinal Muscular Condition That Progressively Weakens Muscle

Though most kids lead carefree and healthy lives, that is sadly a luxury for some.

One such person is 2-year-old Devdan D, who was diagnosed with Type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) — a condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

If left untreated, the cruel condition will progressively weaken muscles and cause trouble with basic functions like breathing, speaking, swallowing, and even walking.

Together with Ray Of Hope, a crowdfunding charity, Devdan’s family has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to bring the treatment to Singapore, which is estimated to cost around $2.86 million.

Family hopes to raise $2.86m through crowdfunding campaign

According to the Ray Of Hope campaign page, the drug Zolgensma is a one-time-only gene therapy treatment for children under 2 with SMA.

It’ll help Devdan improve muscle strength and increase his chances of survival, with minimal deterioration.

However, the hefty cost of bringing the treatment to Singapore stands between Devdan and a “normal” life.

Although there are alternatives to the treatment, they consist of a daily oral medication and an injection administered every 4 months for the rest of his life.

These forms of medication are apparently less cost-effective over the long term too.

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised about $643,000, or around 22% of the $2.68 million target.

The campaign hopes to achieve its fundraising target by 1 Sep and would appreciate donations of any amount.

You can find more information about the campaign here.

Hope Devdan receives the treatment he needs

To strive towards such a lofty target is challenging but not entirely impossible. After all, Singaporeans have their compassion and humanity on many occasions.

We hope that Devdan and his family will continue leading healthy and happy lives together, whatever the outcome may be.

