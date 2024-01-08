China Attraction Hiring ‘Monkey King’, Must Hide In A Cave & Be Fed By Tourists

Scenic Attraction In China Is Hiring Actor To Dress Up As ‘Monkey King’ For S$1,1117 A Month

When stressed out due to work, many people would love to just lepak in a corner and stuff their faces with food.

If that sounds like you, a scenic attraction in China might just have the prefect job for you.

They’re looking for someone to dress up as the legendary Monkey King, also known as Sun Wukong (孙悟空).

The job just requires you to put on a costume, hide in a cave and be fed by tourists.

China attraction hiring Monkey King in reference to famous legend

The recruitment ad, which has gone viral, was posted by the Taihang Wuzhishan scenic area (太行五指山景区), in China’s Hebei province, reported Chinese news outlet Shangyou News (上游新闻).

The tourist attraction features lush vegetation and lofty peaks, including a 3km-long mountain range resembling the “five fingers of Buddha”.

It’s also one of the sites where the gods reputedly subdued the Monkey King, having him pressed down under a giant mountain, according to the legend.

Given his link to the attraction, they’re looking to hire an actor to play the Monkey King.

China attraction hiring Monkey King for S$1,1117/month

For his exertions, Wuzhishan is willing to pay the actor RMB6,000 (S$1,1117) a month.

If that doesn’t sound like much, a manager there told Shangyou News that no academic qualifications are needed.

The only requirements are that they must:

Like the Monkey King character Have a certain amount of acting talent Be lively, cheerful and approachable to interact with tourists

The basic pay of RMB6,000 may be increased after the actor’s performance is evaluated, said the manager, named only as Mr Shen (transliterated from Mandarin).

He encouraged performers to interact with tourists, saying their salary will be adjusted accordingly.

While they already hired two actors for the position, they have been looking for more since last spring.

Actors are fed almost constantly

In videos posted on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) by Monkey King actor Jin Xing Hou Ge (金星猴哥), tourists who’re mainly children can be seen feeding him food almost constantly.

Though he seems to be usually fed fruits, especially bananas, a boy got his mother to prepare noodles for him upon his request.

Mr Shen said their actors are typically fed bananas, snacks, instant noodles, roast chicken and even beer.

They are given so much to eat that when they get off work, they will share the leftover food with other staff members.

Responding to netizens’ worries that the Monkey King actors would get fat and become stuck in the hole, the manager said the hole is big so that hasn’t happened yet.

Actors must stay in cave the whole time

However, one drawback of the job is that the actors have to stay stuck in the cave for their whole shift.

Currently, one works 2.5 hours in the morning while the other does three hours in the afternoon.

Mr Shen said as they can’t be in there for too long, they’re looking for another actor so that each one can work for about two hours.

He quipped that if it’s just the two existing actors for a long time, “they may not be able to get out after two years” thanks to the amount of food they’re eating.

Monkey King actor loves his job

Nevertheless, Jin Xing Hou Ge seems to love his job.

Revealing his true face in one of his videos, he tells viewers that he’d liked playing the Monkey King since young as the deity was his idol and also one of China’s legendary heroes.

Now he has the opportunity to play the Monkey King all the time, he hoped to spread his image further so more young people can appreciate traditional Chinese culture.

Dream job or weight gainer?

As the recruitment ad and video went viral, many netizens gushed about the “dream job” where one can be paid to eat all day.

However, some demurred, worried about gaining weight.

Would you be interested in taking up the job? If so, you might want to get on a plane to China before the position is filled.

