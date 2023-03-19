Chinatown Claypot Rice Hawker Falls & Breaks Pelvic Bone, Stall Closed Till Further Notice

Chinatown Claypot Zichar Rice Hawker Falls & Shuts Stall, Food YouTuber Says He’s Likely To Retire
Recently, fans of claypot rice in Chinatown Complex were rocked by the news that Zhao Ji Claypot Rice would be closing down.
Chinatown Claypot Rice Hawker Says She’s Retiring, Will Close Once Ingredients Run Out
Sadly for those thinking of alternatives, another claypot rice stall in the same hawker centre is now closed till further notice.
That’s because the stallholder fell down and broke his pelvic bone.
Chinatown claypot rice hawker falls, bone shatters into pieces
In a Facebook post on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 group, YouTuber Greg’s Big Eats – Gregory Leow shared “more sad news” about the claypot rice stalls in Chinatown Complex.
The owner of a stall named Claypot & Cooked Food Kitchen, affectionately known as Uncle Hong, suffered a bad fall earlier this week.
The unfortunate incident “shattered his pelvic bone into several pieces”, he said.
Owner might likely retire: Netizen
The stall will be closed until further notice, Mr Leow said.
Worse still, he’s of the opinion that Uncle Hong “might likely retire” after this.
He hoped that the owner will reopen the stall for “one last hurrah” when he gets better, but he’s “not too hopeful” at this prospect.
Stall specialises in old-school dishes, open for almost 40 years
Mr Leow apparently knows this stall quite well, having reviewed it on his YouTube channel.
It specialises in old-school Cantonese restaurant-style dishes, offering about 20 of them including claypot pork liver — comprising pieces of tender liver mixed with ginger, green onions and a thick aromatic gravy.
In fact, he considers it “one of the best” stalls in Singapore that serve such food.
According to Mr Leow, the stall has been operating for almost 40 years and has gained quite a following in that time.
He said customers can expect to wait as long as about 30 minutes even from their opening time of 10am.
And as they open for lunch only and close shortly after that, the window of opportunity to eat their food is small indeed.
Check them out if & when they reopen
While it’s uncertain when they’ll reopen, you might want to check the stall out if and when they do.
After all, they might be gone for good anytime soon.
Here’s some info to note if you’re attempting a visit.
Claypot & Cooked Food Kitchen
Address: Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith St, #02-83, Singapore 050335
Opening hours: Temporarily closed, normally 10am to 12.30pm (Mon to Fri)
Nearest MRT stations: Maxwell, Chinatown
MS News wishes Uncle Hong a swift recovery from his injuries so he may return one last time for his loyal fans.
