Chinatown Claypot Rice Hawker Falls & Breaks Pelvic Bone, Stall Closed Till Further Notice

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chinatown Claypot Zichar Rice Hawker Falls & Shuts Stall, Food YouTuber Says He’s Likely To Retire

Recently, fans of claypot rice in Chinatown Complex were rocked by the news that Zhao Ji Claypot Rice would be closing down.

Sadly for those thinking of alternatives, another claypot rice stall in the same hawker centre is now closed till further notice.

That’s because the stallholder fell down and broke his pelvic bone.

Chinatown claypot rice hawker falls, bone shatters into pieces

In a Facebook post on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 group, YouTuber Greg’s Big Eats – Gregory Leow shared “more sad news” about the claypot rice stalls in Chinatown Complex.

The owner of a stall named Claypot & Cooked Food Kitchen, affectionately known as Uncle Hong, suffered a bad fall earlier this week.

The unfortunate incident “shattered his pelvic bone into several pieces”, he said.

Owner might likely retire: Netizen

The stall will be closed until further notice, Mr Leow said.

Worse still, he’s of the opinion that Uncle Hong “might likely retire” after this.

He hoped that the owner will reopen the stall for “one last hurrah” when he gets better, but he’s “not too hopeful” at this prospect.

Stall specialises in old-school dishes, open for almost 40 years

Mr Leow apparently knows this stall quite well, having reviewed it on his YouTube channel.

It specialises in old-school Cantonese restaurant-style dishes, offering about 20 of them including claypot pork liver — comprising pieces of tender liver mixed with ginger, green onions and a thick aromatic gravy.

In fact, he considers it “one of the best” stalls in Singapore that serve such food.

According to Mr Leow, the stall has been operating for almost 40 years and has gained quite a following in that time.

He said customers can expect to wait as long as about 30 minutes even from their opening time of 10am.

And as they open for lunch only and close shortly after that, the window of opportunity to eat their food is small indeed.

Check them out if & when they reopen

While it’s uncertain when they’ll reopen, you might want to check the stall out if and when they do.

After all, they might be gone for good anytime soon.

Here’s some info to note if you’re attempting a visit.

Claypot & Cooked Food Kitchen

Address: Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith St, #02-83, Singapore 050335

Opening hours: Temporarily closed, normally 10am to 12.30pm (Mon to Fri)

Nearest MRT stations: Maxwell, Chinatown

MS News wishes Uncle Hong a swift recovery from his injuries so he may return one last time for his loyal fans.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Greg’s Big Eats – Gregory Leow on Facebook and Google Maps.