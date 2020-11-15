K2 Girl Recites Graduation Speech Without Script, Impresses Senior Minister Koh Poh Koon

When we were 6, the only lines we could remember by heart were probably those from our favourite cartoons like Winnie the Pooh.

For 1 kindergartener in Tampines, she could recite her entire graduation speech in Chinese flawlessly.

Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Health, Koh Poh Koon, met her during his house visit and was very impressed by her fluency and memory.

Netizens were equally impressed and encouraged her to do well during her virtual graduation ceremony.

Recites K2 graduation speech in fluent Chinese

On Fri (13 Nov), Dr Koh uploaded a Facebook video of a 6-year-old girl called Eunice, whom he met during his house visit at Block 830 Tampines on 12 Nov.

Speaking confidently and articulately, she began reciting her K2 graduation speech in Chinese.

Dr Koh praised Eunice for her fluency in Chinese and incredible memory in reciting the speech without referring to any notes.

He concluded by commending her for not letting a virtual graduation ceremony dampen her enthusiasm.

Dr Koh also encouraged all graduating students to give their best as their parents will be watching.

Impressed netizens shower her with praises

Netizens who saw her speech could not contain their amazement at her confidence and flawless memory.

Some predicted that with her talent, she has the potential to be a superstar one day.

More compliments like this one continued to pour in, saying that the girl’s oral and memory skills were impressive.

All the best to graduating K2 students

A graduation ceremony commemorates a significant milestone in our lives.

Especially for K2 students, this is the first school they are graduating from and will certainly feel very proud of themselves.

We hope Eunice will continue to impress her peers, parents and teachers with her speech at the ceremony. Here’s to wishing all K2 kids a memorable graduation.

