‘Popping’ floor tiles in Choa Chu Kang HDB lift lobby removed, repairs to take 2 weeks

Floor tiles at Choa Chu Kang HDB block seen ‘popping’ & cracking suddenly

In a shocking sight for residents, floor tiles in an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang popped and cracked on their own, leaving fragments all over the lift lobby.

Footage of the surreal scene was posted on TikTok earlier this week and has since been viewed more than 505,000 times.

Choa Chu Kang tiles crack by themselves

At the start of the 1-minute clip, some of the tiles near the lift lobby already appeared to have been shattered, with shards littered across the floor.

Loud popping sounds filled the air, sounding almost like firecrackers.

Then, multiple rows of floor tiles started cracking by themselves, causing the person recording the video to retreat quickly.

Even from a distance, it was apparent that the tiles had become dislodged and tented up.

Tiles ‘explode’ into the air

More startlingly, floor tiles right in front of a lift spontaneously “exploded”, sending fragments flying into the air.

This caused the person recording the video to gasp in surprise.

Video recorded in Yew Tee Village

In response to queries from netizens in the comments, the OP said this was taken at Block 691A Choa Chu Kang Crescent, which is in Yew Tee Village.

One commenter quipped that the phenomenon was the result of the “new GRC line drawing”, referring to the recently released Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report for the upcoming General Election.

Another netizen joked that the pressure in Singapore is so great that “even tiles are cracking”.

Popped tiles in Choa Chu Kang removed: MP

Mr Alex Yam, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, addressed the issue in a Facebook post on Tuesday (11 March) night.

Once the town council was alerted, its workers removed the popped tiles as a safety precaution, he said.

A canvas sheet was placed on the bare surface so residents could still use the lobby.

An order for replacement tiles has been placed. He estimated that it would take about two weeks for repairs to be done.

Tiles pop due to change temperature or age

Tiles usually pop due to “changes in weather temperature” or “age”, Mr Yam explained.

He apologised to residents for the inconvenience and appealed for their patience while the tiles are being repaired.

He also urged them to exercise caution, saying:

Please be safe while walking over the uneven surface.

Featured image adapted from @yunzhonh.qu on TikTok and Alex Yam on Facebook.