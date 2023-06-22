Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Reportedly Commits Suicide, Previously Lied About Terminal Illness

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Found Dead In His Home

Not too long ago, the Korean idol Moonbin from ASTRO passed on at just 25 years old.

Unfortunately, another Korean singer, 33-year-old Choi Sung-bong, was also recently found unresponsive in his home.

Police suspect that he may have committed suicide.

He became a controversial figure in 2021 after admitting that he had faked a terminal illness to garner donations from his fans the previous year.

Left a suicide note on his YouTube channel

According to Yonhap News Agency, the police found Choi’s body in his home on Tuesday (20 June) at 9.41am.

As it turns out, Choi had uploaded a note on his YouTube channel the day before (19 June).

The harrowing note seemed to imply that Choi was planning to commit suicide.

According to AllKpop, in the first part of his note, he wrote:

Hello, this is Choi Sang Bong. The reason I am writing this is to send a letter to my fans for the last time in my life. If you’re able to see this, it means I am already dead.

Thus, upon conducting investigations, the police believe that Choi may have committed suicide.

Choi Sung-bong admitted to faking terminal illness in 2021

Choi started his music career back in 2011.

According to Korea Times, ha gained attention after finishing second place in Korea’s Got Talent.

His talent, coupled with his inspiring story, is what enabled him to rise to fame.

AllKpop reported that he had run away from an orphanage as a child.

Despite having to endure many hardships, he still held onto hope of becoming a singer.

However, he began to lose his popularity after a scandal back in 2021.

In 2020, Choi announced that he was battling different types of cancer.

As such, he started a fundraising campaign to receive donations from the public.

However, a year later, Choi revealed that he had faked his illness and cheated his fans of their money.

Apologised for his mistakes in his suicide note

According to AllKpop, Choi mentioned in his suicide note that he had “repaid back all the donations that were given to [him] over the past two years”.

He also apologised to those he had caused any pain to, and was extremely regretful of his mistakes:

I sincerely apologize to those who have suffered due to my foolishness… Now, I want to repay my sins with my life.

It is extremely unfortunate that such incidents of suicide are becoming more common amongst Korean idols.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to Choi’s family and fans.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Koreaboo and Character Media.