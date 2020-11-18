BigBigFries At Chomp Chomp Food Centre Is Selling Its Signature Mentaiko Mayo Sauce In Bottles

You’ve probably experimented with various food combinations during WFH, and are craving something you can’t easily find in kitchens or supermarkets.

Your mind wanders to that creamy mentaiko mayo sauce you’ve tasted at food fairs long before Covid-19 landed. While you may find it at several places, only BigBigFries at Chomp Chomp Food Centre lets you bring your own supply home.

Source

Available only for pre-orders, we’d suggest choping your bottles in advance, as customers seem to snatch them up really quickly.

BigBigFries now at Chomp Chomp Food Centre

Previously a hit at major events like Artbox, BigBigFries recently set up a permanent stall at the popular Chomp Chomp Food Centre.

Source

Selling fast food like chicken wings, onion rings and fries, the stall is definitely hard to miss.

But like its name, customers should look out for the literally big, big fries that they sell, which come with various toppings.

Source

Just look at the size of the fries in comparison to the person’s hand — it’s like ordering a footlong sandwich at Subway.

You can have them with 1 or 2 sauces at $5.90 or $6.90 respectively, with options like:

Himalayan pink salt

Nacho cheese

Seaweed mayo

Barbecue

Mentaiko mayo (extra $1)

Truffle mayo (extra $1)

Nacho cheese and mentaiko mayo seem to be crowd favourites, which explains why they decided to market the latter further.

Bring Chomp Chomp food stall’s mentaiko mayo sauce home

Fans who can’t get enough of their mentaiko mayo sauce can now stock up on bottles of the delicious concoction from $12 each.

An ongoing promo with 3 bottles at only $33 means you can douse your snacks with as much of the sauce as you’d like, in the comforts of your home.

Source

No need to rush to Serangoon Gardens every time, unless you’re craving their homemade fries and other sauces.

Simply place your orders via WhatsApp at 9772 7063, and arrange for self-collection or delivery.

Here’s how to get there if you’re choosing the former.

Address: #01-30 Chomp Chomp Food Centre, 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269

Opening hours: Mon, Wed – Thurs 4pm – 11pm, Fri – Sun 4pm – 12am. Closed on Tuesdays (except public holidays)

Nearest MRT station: Lorong Chuan

Time to elevate your WFH snacks

Whether you’re munching on finger food or tucking into a homemade meal, some mentaiko mayo sauce will surely elevate the flavours greatly.

Your snack sesh after work will be even more decadent when you have some bottles of mentaiko mayo on hand.

You might want to consider getting a blow torch too, for that added smoky taste.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Facebook.