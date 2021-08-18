Chonky Black Cat Is A Big Floof With Yellow Eyes

Cuddling chubby cats can make our hearts melt because of the cuteness overload. We’ve seen our fair share of unique cat breeds, but this surprising feline definitely looks like a real-life plushie.

Meet pet blogger Eddie Fang and his chonky black feline, which he refers to as a “pig cat”. True to its name, the massive cat seems like a big plushie with yellow eyes and a furry body.

Source

This cute floof is the ultimate puffball we need in our lives.

Chonky blank cat has yellow eyes

Mr Fang posts the daily life of his “pig cat” on his Xiaohongshu account @爱迪方.

The feline is an exotic shorthair with a perpetual poker face and a chubby body. Despite its hard-to-read expressions, this cat has crawled its way into the hearts of many animal lovers.

Source

Cat lovers will probably want to sleep beside this pillow-sized puffball for calmness and a good night’s sleep.

Source

Even if you spend hours working from home, you’ll probably be in a good mood with this super chonky kitty as your constant companion.

Source

Lives like a fashionable queen

Like most proud cat owners, Mr Fang likes to spoil his pet and join its adorable shenanigans.

One time, they raised their sunglasses and looked up to the sky like a posh pair of BFFs.

Source

Like an atas influencer, the chonky cat casually hangs out inside a Louis Vuitton bag. The cat’s black fur blends seamlessly with the dark colours of the bag, bringing out the colour of its bright yellow eyes.

Source

The owner also likes to dress the kitty up in colourful get-ups. Here, it looks absolutely gorgeous as a mermaid with a rainbow coloured tail. Maybe your furkid can try this outfit the next time you visit the beach.

Source

It also gets to wear customised outfits like this navy blue hat and miniature shoes.

Source

The cutest chonk

This chonky black cat is one of the cutest puffballs you’ll find on the Internet.

For more updates on his daily life, you can check out this Xiaohongshu account (@爱迪方).

We’re hoping to see more posts from this stylish influencer. Perhaps you’ll even get inspiration for your cat’s wardrobe in future posts that will likely win you over.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Xiaohongshu.