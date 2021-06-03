Skinny Rescued Cat Is A Lazy Feline That Sleeps Everywhere Like Garfield

Garfield fans will know that he has nap attacks that make him fall asleep anytime and anywhere. Though he’s stuck in the fictional realm, we’ve found a real-life Garfield that is also super adorable.

Fat Xiang (Lucky) is a chubby rescued cat from Taiwan who has a penchant for falling asleep.

Sleepyheads will find that he is the perfect napping buddy to have by your side.

Skinny rescued cat has chonky transformation

Fat Xiang (Lucky) used to be a skinny stray cat roaming the streets.

One time, he got hurt after a brawl with other stray cats.

Kind-hearted neighbours took him to the vet, where they discovered he has Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV)—a condition where the virus damages or kills cells in a cat’s immune system. On top of this, he also lost most of his teeth due to the fight.

The good news is, he was adopted by his owner named Jessie in 2016, according to Good Times. Despite his condition, he’s transformed into a healthy and chonky feline because of the love and care of his owner.

Cat loves to sleep everywhere

If you ever wondered what it’s like to live with a real-life Garfield, look no further than this sleepy feline influencer.

Sometimes, his owner finds him sleeping under the bedside table, in cabinets, and on the floor.

It seems the giant fluff ball gets a sudden urge to nap in the midst of his adventures around the house.

Even when he’s waiting for a meal, it seems he’s as sleepy as a student waiting for lunchtime.

When he’s not sleeping, he likes to show off how flexible he is despite his constant naps. Here, he pulls off a wonderful leg stretch.

But having him around as a workout buddy might not be such a good idea. He’s more likely to fall asleep and encourage you to do the same.

You’ll be happy to learn that he is also capable of reaching his comfy cat bed before falling asleep.

The cutest sleepyhead

Fat Xiang seems to be the cutest sleepyhead you’ll find on the Internet.

To stay updated on his random sleep routines, you can check out his Facebook Page 奔跑吧肥祥.

He falls asleep whenever and wherever it is convenient. It looks like he’s the perfect inspiration for us to relax and unwind after a long day of working from home.

