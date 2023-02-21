Chonky Cat Becomes Top-Rated Tourist Attraction In Polish City, Gets 5-Star Ratings On Google

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chonky Cat In Poland Popular Among Tourists With 5-Star Ratings On Google Reviews

For this reason, a particular feline citizen of Poland is popular among tourists and locals.

Named Gacek — Polish for long-eared bat — he is now the top-rated tourist attraction of a city in Polish with a perfect five-star rating on Google Maps.

The cat even beat out locations like the Pomeranian Dukes’ Castle for the top spot.

Chonky cat in Poland has 5-star ratings on Google Reviews

According to Business Insider, Gacek first appeared in a YouTube documentary in 2020.

This gained him international fame, and tourists from neighbouring Germany began coming to Poland to catch sight of him, Notes From Poland states.

Now living in a wooden box on Szczecin’s Kaszubska Street, his five-star rating has earned him the honour of being the top tourist attraction in the city.

His popularity has been so great that he beat out other tourist locations in Szczecin, including a Pomeranian Dukes’ Castle.

And it’s certainly evident from how he gets treated by passers-by, local news outlet wSzczecinie reports.

Previous listing had 2,600 reviews

According to Mental Floss, Gacek previously had nearly 2,600 reviews on Google Maps. However, the listing was removed.

A new one replaced it soon after, amassing almost 500 reviews and a five-star rating in 48 hours.

Unfortunately, this also seems to have been removed, although some of the reviews are still up on Google.

One reviewer appeared honoured by having met the feline, calling him a “distinguished” and “gentle creature” — quite the high praise.

Yet another said they had flown all the way down from Oslo, Norway, just to see Gacek.

While the cat did not pay attention to him, the experience was still wholesome. “If I could have dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him,” he enthused.

Not all reviewers were endeared by Gacek, though.

One commenter, in particular, seemed displeased with the feline, expressing his unhappiness at the cat for stealing his sausage.

An icon of Poland

With his chonky build, it’s no wonder why Gacek is well-loved by many.

If you’d like to keep up with Gacek, feel free to pop by this Instagram account that provides regular updates on the feline.

Hopefully, his listing on Google Maps will be up again, allowing more of his admirers to continue leaving positive reviews about him.

