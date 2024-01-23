Chow Yun Fat Runs 2nd Half-Marathon In Under 2.5 Hours, 1 Min Faster Than Previous Attempt

Chow Yun Fat Runs Hong Kong Standard Chartered Half-Marathon

Legendary Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat completed his second half-marathon in good time on Sunday (23 Jan), just three months after he ran his first 21km.

The 68-year-old shaved off a minute from his last run, completing the 21km run in the Hong Kong Standard Chartered Marathon in two hours, 26 minutes, and eight seconds.

Previously, he ran two hours, 27 minutes, and 56 seconds.

But Chow was reportedly unhappy with his timing and even wanted to continue running.

On Sunday, the 68-year-old began his run at the Hong Kong Standard Chartered Marathon at 8.30am and crossed the finish line just before 11am.

After he completed his run, the actor waved at fans before going over to take pictures with them.

Despite shaving off a minute from his timing, Chow told the media that he had missed out on his desired timing by four minutes.

“This year’s race conditions were good,” he said in an interview with the media after the Hong Kong Standard Chartered Marathon.

He then joked that his wife, Singaporean Jasmine Tan, would deduct his salary — HK$100 (S$17) for each minute that he fell short.

On a more serious note, Chow also shared his hope of running the half-marathon again in 2025.

As for the 42km marathon, Chow said in jest that he “might take part” if he can complete it in two hours.

“I may achieve it when I reach 90 years old,” he laughed.

In total, 7,500 runners took part, including Chow and other celebrities such as Inez Leong.

Completed 2 half-marathons

Chow is no stranger to running. Besides his acting exploits, he also ran the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HK Section) Half Marathon last Nov.

Clearly undaunted by his age, Chow proves that age is no barrier to fitness.

