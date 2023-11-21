HK Actor Chow Yun Fat Completes 1st Half-Marathon At 68, Thanks Fans For Cheering Him On

68-Year-Old Actor Chow Yun Fat Completes Half-Marathon In Under 2.5 Hours

Hong Kong (HK) movie star Chow Yun Fat conquered his first-ever half-marathon at the age of 68.

He previously finished a 10km run in just over an hour in Feb this year, an impressive feat given his advanced age.

This time, he cleared 21km in the inaugural Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HK Section) Half Marathon in under 2.5 hours.

Chow joked that it was more tiring thanking the other runners and fans cheering him on than actually running.

Chow Yun Fat completes 1st half-marathon

A 10km run would prove difficult for many today, even young adults in their prime. Yet actor Chow Yun Fat did it earlier this year at the age of 67 when most would expect people to get winded in a fraction of the distance.

On 19 Nov, he pushed himself to a more daunting task. An avid runner, Chow showed up early in the morning for the inaugural Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HK Section) Half Marathon.

Dressed in all-black sportswear and shades, he joined over 2,000 other runners in the 21km run, which started at 7.40am.

He completed the half-marathon in 2 hours, 27 mins, and 56 secs. According to Vitesse Running, a 50-year-old male beginner averages around 2:42:51 for half-marathons.

Thus, Chow did quite well considering the circumstances of his age and this being his first race of such length.

Thanks fans for supporting him along the way

After the race, fellow runners and spectators alike rushed to take photographs with the star.

Singtao Daily reported that Chow’s fans encouraged him with shouts of “amazing, Brother Fat!”

The star was in high spirits after the run due to this and thanked his fans for their constant support.

News site HK01 reported that Chow said he did not feel tired after running the 21km race.

“I’m more tired from greeting everyone along the way,” he joked.

When asked on whether he’d move on to the full marathon (42.1km) next, he declined. Chow claimed he doesn’t have the physical strength to tackle a four or five-hour run.

“I run around 4 or 5km every day now, an hour’s exercise to strengthen my body.”

He revealed that his pace was kept around 6min 40-50secs per km. Chow affirmed his intentions to compete in a half-marathon next year and improve his pacing to 6min 30secs per km.

He certainly plays a great role model for us with his healthy lifestyle even at his age.

Congratulations to Chow Yun Fat on his impressive feat. We wish him all the best for any future races he decides to join.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BOCHK HZM Bridge HK Section Half Marathon on Facebook and Singtao Daily.