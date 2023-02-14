67-Year-Old HK Actor Chow Yun Fat Completes 10km Marathon In Just Over 1 Hour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chow Yun Fat, 67, Finishes 10km Marathon In A Little Over An Hour

As we age, staying fit and maintaining an active lifestyle can get more challenging. However, this is clearly not the case with Hong Kong (HK) actor and superstar, Chow Yun Fat.

An avid runner and hiker, the 67-year-old took part in the Standard Chartered HK Marathon on Sunday (12 Feb).

He clocked in an impressive 1hr 3min 58sec for the 10km race, according to HK news portal HK01.

Chow Yun Fat completes 10km Standard Chartered Marathon

HK01 reported that Chow averaged 6min 24sec per kilometre, which is rather impressive, especially for someone of his age.

The news outlet also revealed that the actor’s speed for the final half of the race was faster than the first half.

Another report by The Straits Times (ST) stated that the ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ star had trained for the race for over a year. He even hired a coach to guide him.

He was quoted saying that his coach told him not to run too fast as there was a slope ahead. “So I jogged slowly initially and conserved my energy so I could speed up towards the end of the race.”

Runners flock to take pictures with HK star after marathon

After crossing the finish line, Chow was approached by many other runners for photographs and selfies. The actor, known to be a humble and polite man, obliged.

One of those lucky people who managed to snag a picture with Chow, also affectionately known as Fat Gor, was HK idol Poki Ng of the group Error.

The marathon also saw other HK celebrity participants such as TVB actress Sisley Choi, actor Dickson Yu, and model Inez Leong.

Chow Yun Fat is a role model for active living

As we go about our daily lives, maintaining a healthy lifestyle even as we get older is important.

Chow Yun Fat is the perfect example of how being active can play a huge part in ageing gracefully.

Here’s hoping we can follow in his footsteps and lead healthier and happier lives too.

Featured image adapted from @brandhongkong on Instagram and HK01.