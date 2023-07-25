PAP MP & Lawyer Christopher de Souza Scheduled For Court Hearing Over Professional Misconduct Charge

Deputy Speaker Of Parliament Christopher de Souza To Face Court Hearing On 31 July

Last December, People’s Action Party (PAP) MP and lawyer Christopher de Souza was found guilty of professional misconduct by helping a client suppress evidence.

Next Monday (31 July), the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is scheduled to face the Court of Three Judges to determine his fate.

The Court of Three Judges may disbar, suspend, or fine a lawyer if they’re found guilty of professional misconduct.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP is set to face the Court of Three Judges next Monday (31 July).

This comes slightly more than seven months after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of suppressing evidence.

The upcoming hearing will determine the final outcome of the professional disciplinary case.

It may also clear a lawyer of any charges against them.

Found guilty of suppressing evidence for clients

Last December, a disciplinary tribunal found Mr de Souza guilty of professional duty while acting for his clients, Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories.

He reportedly failed to make a full disclosure to the courts despite being aware that his clients had breached the conditions of a search order.

Mr de Souza initially faced five charges in relation to the alleged offence.

However, four of them were eventually dismissed, leaving just one charge before the Court of Three Judges.

The MP’s lawyers, however, maintained that there was “no question” that Mr de Souza had acted with “utmost integrity” when handling the matter.

