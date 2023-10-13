Chung Cheng High Students Fight At Northpoint City, Given Counselling By School

Chung Cheng High Students Get Into A Fight In Yishun Mall

Recently, a video of two students from Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) tussling with each other circulated on social media and went viral.

They were fighting at Northpoint City in Yishun, hitting out at each other in the footage.

A spokesman for the school has since addressed the incident, stating that the two boys have received counselling.

Chung Cheng High School students fight at Northpoint City

Posted to the Sgfollowsall chat on Telegram on 6 Oct, the video starts by showing a boy in black hitting another in a red shirt.

The student in the red shirt gets up immediately to retaliate by hitting the other boy back.

Both of them continue to argue, shoving at each other until they begin a fistfight.

The tussle momentarily pauses as the student in red begins to walk away from the area. Not to be deterred, the other boy pursues him and restarts the scuffle by assaulting him.

They continue hitting out at each other until a passer-by steps in, pulling them apart. The boy in the red shirt points a finger at the other student and says, “It’s his fault.”

The camera then turns to show that other students of the school had been recording the fight.

Both boys were given counselling by school

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the school confirmed that the two boys involved in the fight were their students.

A spokesman for the school said they were aware of the footage circulating on social media. They further stated that neither of the boys had sustained injuries from the tussle.

“We followed up with the students involved to understand their health conditions, provide psychological counseling, and help them reflect on and learn from the incident,” the spokesman said.

Also read: Mother In Chai Chee Starts Fight With 2 Women Over Son Using Female Toilet, Fined S$3,000

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sgfollowsall on Telegram.