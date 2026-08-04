Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in M’sia-registered motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint, M’sian woman arrested

Over 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in M’sia-registered motorcycle

The plans of potential smugglers were again thwarted by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) when it uncovered more than 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

They were hidden in a Malaysia-registered motorcycle, said ICA in a Facebook post on Tuesday (4 Aug).

Motorcycle directed for enhanced checks at Tuas Checkpoint

On 26 July, the motorcycle attempted to enter Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint, ICA said.

However, ICA Search & Examination officers directed it for enhanced checks.

This was based on information obtained from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

Cigarettes hidden in various motorcycle compartments

ICA’s photos showed an officer opening a compartment under the motorcycle’s handlebars.

Several packets of cigarettes were revealed to be hidden among its nooks and crannies.

More than 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were eventually found in various compartments of the motorcycle, ICA said.

M’sian woman arrested

A 34-year-old Malaysian woman was subsequently arrested in connection with the suspected attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore. Both the items and the woman were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In the Facebook post, ICA affirmed its mission to facilitate trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

The authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year — a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden under motorcycle seat at Tuas Checkpoint, rider arrested

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.