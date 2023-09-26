Citi Rewards Card Roadshows Have Shopping Vouchers, Free Ice Cream & Personalised Tote Bags

Citi Rewards Card Roadshows Happening At 4 Different Malls From Now Till 29 Oct

Adulting is all about decisions, decisions, decisions – what career path should you pursue? When should you ask bae if you wanna apply for BTO? Which credit card should you apply for that best suits your needs?

While we can’t really help with the first two dilemmas, we know exactly where you can go for more clarity on the third.

From now till 29 Oct, Citi Mastercard will be holding roadshows for its Citi Rewards Card at four different malls across Singapore.

Besides finding out more about the card, customers can take home free gifts and get S$300 cashback — upon hitting the minimum spend — when they sign up for Citi Credit Cards at the roadshow. There’s even free Scoop Therapy ice cream on the weekends to make your visit extra sweet.

Earn 10X Points with Citi Rewards Card purchases

Whether it was school or the latest game you’re playing, life is surprisingly a lot about scoring points to get to the next level, and the same applies to your credit card.

To make the most out of it, the Citi Rewards Card rewards users handsomely with points whenever they charge their purchases to it.

For instance, you get 10X Points for online purchases when you cart out from Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, ZALORA, and many more online brands – places you’re sure to have shopped at least once, if not frequently (admit it).

If you prefer the more immersive and tactile experience of wandering through a physical store and lugging bags of goodies home, don’t worry because you get 10X Points for some in-store purchases too.

What this means is that for every S$1 that you spend, you get 10X Points. Then, with Citi Pay with Points, you can use these points to offset other purchases or redeem items like Apple products, gift vouchers, and loads of other cool stuff.

Visit Citi Rewards Card roadshows for freebies & prizes

You’ll be able to learn more about the Citi Rewards Card when you drop by one of the roadshows happening at four different locations from now till 29 Oct. After all, it’s always better to hear from the pros, right?

Besides that, there will also be a range of fun activities and attractive offers so you don’t walk home empty-handed.

Those who sign up for a Citi Credit Card on the spot can get S$300 in cashback at the roadshow along with a free gift. The cashback will be credited into their account when they make a qualifying spend of S$800 within two months.

If you’re an existing Citi Mastercard member, you can also get a S$10 eCapitaVoucher with a minimum spend of S$80 on a Citi Rewards

Mastercard or S$100 on any other Citi Mastercard. This is limited to the first 500 redemptions per roadshow.

Lending a carnival-like atmosphere to the roadshows are games where participants can customise their own tote bag.

Simply match six pictures within a minute and you can pick your own stamp to make your bag stand out.

In addition to the games, visiting the roadshow on weekends means you get a free scoop of Scoop Therapy ice cream between 2pm and 6pm.

Each customer is limited to one ice cream and it is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

With that, here’s where you can catch the Citi Rewards Card roadshows, which are happening from 10am to 10pm:

Bugis Junction (Shelter Atrium B, near Laneige) – 25 Sep to 1 Oct

Bedok Mall (Basement 2 Event Space, near entrance towards MRT) – 4 to 10 Oct

Tampines Mall (Level 1 Side Atrium, near Watches of Switzerland) – 11 to 17 Oct

Junction 8 (Atrium, Level 2, near Joe & Dough) – 23 to 29 Oct

Do note that the ice cream and personalised tote bags will not be available at the Tampines Mall roadshow.

For more information on the Citi Rewards Card, visit the website here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

Choose to shop more wisely

Another major part of adulting, as you might have quickly realised after entering the all-grown-up stage of life yourself, is spending money – sometimes lots of it – on various necessities and the occasional treat.

Thankfully, there are ways to get rewards and returns with your purchases, essentially helping you to stretch your dollar.

But of course, having a credit card is a huge responsibility, so be sure to keep up with all your monthly payments to avoid incurring shocking bills.

