Cleaner In MacPherson Tells Cyclist He Feels Good Cleaning & Contributing To Society

We often see cleaners around Singapore, keeping our country clean and green.

Source

But it’s not everyday we get to strike a conversation with them and find out more about their aspirations and what keeps them going.

On Tuesday (2 Feb), a cyclist was taking a break along a park connector in Paya Lebar when he got to chat with a cleaner there.

Source

In the heartwarming interaction, the cleaner shared that he enjoys cleaning because he was contributing to Singapore society.

Cyclist thanks cleaner for keeping area clean

On 2 Feb morning, the cyclist was sitting on a bench having a coffee break along Pelton Park Connector in MacPherson.

Source

Soon, he saw a cleaner approaching on a trishaw. The cleaner, whom the cyclist referred to as Arun, proceeded to stop nearby and started sweeping the area.

When Arun reached the bench area, the cyclist moved so he would not get in the way.

Seeing this, Arun reflexively apologised for the inconvenience.

The cyclist immediately rejected his apology, saying he was the one that should thank him for keeping the area clean.

Cleaner feels good contributing to society by cleaning

Arun was delighted to hear the cyclist’s words and the pair started conversing freely.

The cleaner shared that he is tasked with maintaining the cleanliness of the entire Pelton Park Connector between Aljunied Road and Paya Lebar Road.

Source

According to the OP, he usually spends half his time cleaning up in front of food stores as they tend to be the dirtiest.

Despite this, Arun told him that he feels good about cleaning as he is contributing to the society.

Warmed by his motivation, the cyclist remarked that by keeping the area clean, Arun’s job lets him keep fit at the same time too.

Source

As they parted ways, Arun cheerfully posed for a photo with a smile that accurately reflects his positive attitude.

Show cleaners their well-deserved appreciation

It was simple yet heartwarming interaction between Arun and the cyclist.

Indeed, being a cleaner is not only tough physically, it is also an underappreciated job despite the significance of their tasks.

So the next time you encounter a cleaner, consider showing them your appreciation by saying thanks and offering a word of encouragement.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.