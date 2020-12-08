Clementi Forest Drone Footage Is A Virtual Tour That Inspires The Explorers In Us

Clementi Forest has come under the spotlight for conservationists who want to protect the secondary forest’s lush fauna and flora.

As a result, Singaporeans have also flocked to the area to admire its natural beauty.

A Singaporean, Jonathan Teo, took to the skies with his drone to capture fast-paced aerial footage, giving those of us who are too nuah for a day out some inspiration for a scenic hike.

Drone footage takes viewers through Clementi Forest

In a Facebook post, Jonathan Teo shared his flight through the 85-hectare forest.

The video takes us on a virtual tour through thick tree crowns many storeys up in the air.

However, the drone’s flight didn’t stop there.

The skilled pilot manoeuvred it towards a lower altitude, zipping across the vast plains. Jonathan shared that he was hoping some fog would roll across the forest.

But fog or no fog, we must say the footage is still epic, zipping past the vast field at high speed.

The backing music only adds to the soothing vibes this forest radiates.

Muddy trails may not be for everyone

Jonathan shared that the trails were rather muddy and slippery, so this is a heads up for those intending to hike there in the future.

For less outdoorsy folks, the video is perfect for those who want to see this untouched rainforest nestled in urban Singapore without leaving the comfort of home.

However, after watching this video, we’d say that we are inspired to put on our hiking boots and explore what nature has to offer.

Give hiking a try

With more people sharing pictures and videos of Clementi Forest, there’s a clear trend of Singaporeans stepping outside of the urban jungle to explore our island nation’s hidden treasures.

Perhaps this ‘virtual tour’ will inspire many others to do the same.

Till we get the chance to visit the forest for ourselves, our thanks go to Jonathan for giving us such a fascinating glimpse into it.

