Jurong Has Train Tracks Hidden In The Forest Near Clementi Road

As travelling has become restricted over the past few months, Singaporeans have been exploring the nooks and crannies of our island nation.

A netizen known as Mr Ho was no different. He shared that Jurong Railway Line’s train tracks can be found off the beaten track.

We reckon that the adventurous among us may want to give this hiking trail a try.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The trail takes you to an abandoned tunnel and the old Bukit Timah Railway Station.

Jurong train tracks used to transport cargo

In a Facebook post, Mr Ho shared that the railway, known as the Jurong Railway Line, was completed in 1965.

It was used by trains to bring cargo from Malaysia to Jurong.

As trucks become more commonplace, the Jurong railway became defunct. They eventually discontinued the line in 1992, and demolished the Jurong Railway Station in in 1993.

Now, you can still trek along unpaved paths to experience this piece of Singapore’s history.

Leads to abandoned tunnel & train station

Some sights you’ll be able to catch along the hiking trail are an abandoned tunnel and the old Bukit Timah Railway Station.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

An MS News reader shared pictures he took while exploring the cavernous tunnel along the trail.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

You may want to turn on your camera’s flash to illuminate the tunnel walls.

Once you’ve emerged from the tunnel, you will be greeted by a splash of lush foliage.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Indiana Jones would’ve been totally at home at scenes like these.

How to get there

According to EXPLORERSG, hikers can find the tunnel by taking a bus to Opp Maju Camp bus stop.

The railway tunnel is behind the bus stop. However, one must be careful as you’d have to make your way down a slope to reach it.

To reach the old Bukit Timah Railway Station, you can hike down Clementi Rd.

Safety first

We must say that these pictures are getting us excited to rediscover Singapore. However, safety comes first when it comes to hiking.

Do bring along a friend who has gone on similar trips so you can navigate these unpaved paths safely. Mosquito repellent and a good pair of walking shoes will go a long way as well.

With that aside, the only thing left to do is to enjoy yourself amid nature’s beauty. And of course, don’t litter.

