A Madrasah At Braddell Road Is New Covid-19 Cluster

As of 7 Sep, Singapore’s largest cluster Jurong Fishery Port, which saw a staggering 1,155 cases linked, has closed.

This comes after no new cases were detected after 28 days.

Meanwhile, a new cluster has emerged at a madrasah at Braddell Road.

Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah

Here’s a round-up of the latest Covid-19 situation update.

Jurong Fishery Port cluster closes on 7 Sep

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market and Food Centre has closed.

It was first identified on 16 Jul, which then brought a surge of infections to over 20 market and food centres across Singapore, resulting in their temporary closure.

4 days later, Singapore returned to Phase 2 Heightened Alert to contain the outbreak.

After 2 rounds of deep cleaning, the port reopened on 31 Jul.

New cluster at Braddell Road madrasah

MOH also reported that a new cluster has surfaced at Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah along Braddell Road. It currently has 8 cases, with the first 2 detected last Friday (3 Sep).

According to the school on Facebook, all of them are from the same Primary 4 class. They were last in school on 1 Sep.

As a precautionary measure, the school said all Primary 4 pupils have been placed on a leave of absence (LOA).

When the new term starts on 13 Sep, Primary 1 to Primary 5 students will begin home-based learning (HBL). However, Primary 6 pupils may return to school in preparation for their PSLE exams.

The school has also started a rigorous cleaning and disinfection schedule. They said they would work to ensure full compliance with safe distancing and safe management measures provided by MOH and MOE.

537 cases at bus interchange clusters

As for the bus interchange clusters, the number continues to swell, with a total of 537 cases so far.

Here’s a breakdown of the affected places:

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange – 13 new cases, 174 in total

Boon Lay Bus Interchange – 6 new cases, 136 in total

Clementi Bus Interchange – 3 new cases, 47 in total

Jurong East Bus Interchange – 3 new cases, 42 in total

Tampines Bus Interchange – 3 new cases, 41 in total

The Sengkang, Punggol and Bishan Bus Interchanges reported no new cases.

Limit social interactions for the next 2 weeks

Covid-19 cases are rising in the community, and Singapore residents are rightfully worried about the situation.

For the next 2 weeks, we’ve been advised to limit our social interactions by keeping to 1 social gathering a day. Additionally, workplace interactions and gatherings should stop too.

Although these actions are merely “highly encouraged” by the authorities, it is a much better option than entering another heightened alert phase.

Let’s do our part as socially responsible people and follow Covid-19 rules and advisories.

