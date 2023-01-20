44 Bishan Households Contribute CNY Decorations For HDB Block, Include Adorable Rabbit Standee

44 Bishan Households Contribute CNY Decorations For Their HDB Block

Last year, 24 households living at Block 219 Bishan Street 23 contributed Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations for an estate event. The result was a void deck fully decked out with red-and-gold decors, exuding festive vibes.

Taking inspiration from last year’s success, 44 households from the same block decided to pool together CNY decorations again, for a similar initiative this year.

Thanks to their collective effort, their void deck now oozes with festive CNY spirit. From traditional ornaments to couplets, plants, and even a rabbit standee, anyone who walks by the vibrant area would want to snap photos to mark the occasion.

Bishan HDB block adorned with CNY decorations thanks to residents

As part of this year’s CNY celebration, 44 households from Block 219 Bishan Street 23 contributed decorations to spruce up their block.

Residents from all backgrounds, including nine non-Chinese households, chipped in for the event.

Some of the residents gathered last Saturday (14 Jan) to put up the decorations, transforming their block into a festive wonderland of sorts.

Looking at the pictures alone, one can imagine just how joyous the residents were in making their initiative come true. Lanterns, couplets, and kumquat plants adorn the lobby, adding splashes of red that scream “CNY”.

As they look upward, visitors will also spot ‘creepers’ in the form of faux cherry blossoms and red cutouts.

To make the installations more interactive, residents even created several ‘photo spots’ around the area.

On a plain wall near a sheltered walkway are red couplets and banners wishing everyone peace, prosperity, and whatever their hearts desire.

Some residents were quick to take the opportunity to snap some photos once the banners were up.

Closer to the lift lobby is yet another photo corner featuring the Rabbit — the Zodiac animal for 2023.

Speaking to MS News, KG – who lives at the block – said his fellow residents are happy that everyone can “feel and enjoy the festive mood” thanks to the decorations.

What was particularly heartwarming was when a dozen or so children from a nearby preschool dropped by to snap pictures with the decorations.

“Their smiles make our day, and all our efforts were worth it”, said KG.

Several neighbours also left kind comments regarding the CNY display, thanking those responsible for going the extra mile.

If you happen to be nearby and want to take photos at the block, here’s how you can find it:



Address: 219 Bishan Street 23, Singapore 570219

Nearest MRT: Bishan Station

Hope positive tradition continues

In a fast-paced society like Singapore, finding something that can slow everyone down and bring them together is rare.

We thus admire the residents for keeping up with their efforts each year.

Hopefully, they’ll continue the positive tradition for years to come and maybe expand it to cover more occasions too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

All images courtesy of KG.