Coco Lee Underwent Leg Surgery Months Before Demise, Had To Relearn How To Walk

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Coco Lee Had Leg Surgery In February And Hoped To Continue Shining On Stage

Yesterday (5 July), Coco Lee’s sister took to social media to share devastating news of the pop singer’s passing.

While many fans look up to Coco as a legend in the music industry, not everyone might be aware of the hardships that plagued her life.

In fact, the singer had soldiered through her life’s greatest hardship in February, just months before her passing.

The hardship came in the form of a leg surgery, which forced the 48-year-old to relearn how to walk for the second time in her life.

Coco Lee underwent leg surgery in Feb 2023 after hip displacement

On 23 Feb, Coco shared on her Weibo account that she was about to face the “greatest challenge of (her) life and the greatest fear of (her) entire life”.

In Mandarin, she divulged that she was born with defects in her left leg, which was noticeable when she first learnt how to walk as a toddler.

She had her first surgery when she was two years old, but it was unsuccessful. This was the first time she had to re-learn how to walk.

Coco revealed that she had been relying on her right leg throughout her entire career.

She added that her legs would be in excruciating pain after every rehearsal and concert, but she felt the pain was worthwhile as long as her fans were happy.

However, Coco reportedly displaced her hip during a dance practice session in Oct 2022. This placed pressure on her nerves and impacted her daily life.

Coco added that it was a miracle that she had been dancing for so many years despite her injury.

I am really scared, scared that I will not be able to dance like before. However, now that I’m in the hospital, my attitude has changed into one that is fearless, I want to bravely face (the surgery), and I will bravely accept the outcome, whatever that might be.

Declaring herself a “female warrior”, Coco shared her determination to overcome the challenges ahead.

Coco ended the post by sharing her hopes for a speedy recovery as well as her heartfelt wish that she could continue to shine brightly on stage after the surgery.

Leg surgery was a success but Coco had to relearn walking for the second time

Despite her fears, Coco soldiered through the surgery which ultimately turned out successful.

In another Weibo post on 8 Mar, Coco shared a video of her arduous journey leading up to and after the surgery.

The recovery process involved the late star relearning how to walk for the second time in her life.

Despite having pain in her right leg, Coco persevered and immediately started on the walking exercises just four days after her surgery.

She was visibly in pain, at some points even squeezing her leg and encouraging herself to keep going.

Despite so, she did not give up and diligently continued her exercises at home.

The video revealed to fans 12 days of the star’s rehabilitation process, as she made slow but certain progress.

Wrapping up her video, Coco assured fans that she was keeping to her declaration of staying strong as a “female warrior”.

Rest in peace, female warrior

It is inspiring to learn about how Coco’s determination spread positivity despite going through a hard time herself.

Her “female warrior” attitude, bravery, and optimism will always be remembered. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CoCo李玟 on Weibo and Weibo.