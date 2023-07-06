Coco Lee Thanked Fans For Support In Final Voice Message, Wished Them Health & Happiness

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Coco Lee Sent Last Voice Message To Fans Thanking Them For Support

Shortly before her untimely passing, Hong Kong singer-songwriter Coco Lee recorded one last message for her fans.

The voice message was recorded on an undisclosed date, apparently before she made an attempt at her own life.

In the recording, Coco wished her fans health and happiness while thanking them for their support.

Coco Lee promised she will do her best in poignant voice note

In the poignant 35-second audio clip, the singer addressed her fans in Mandarin and English, saying that she had felt the love and support they’ve showered her with so far.

She promised listeners that she will persist and do her best during this period.

“In the meantime, I wish you all health and happiness,” she expressed in Mandarin. “I miss everyone, and I am working hard. Love you.”

Additionally, Lee thanked her supporters for the gifts she had received, describing them as “beautiful and very thoughtful”.

It’s unclear when the voice message was recorded, but some fans claimed it was done “recently”.

Had been struggling with depression for the last few months

The recent months leading up to her demise have been difficult for the bilingual sing-songwriter.

Her sister Nancy revealed that Coco had suffered from depression for a few years when she broke the news of her sister’s passing. However, her condition worsened over the last few months.

Coco had also undergone leg surgery earlier this year due to a childhood defect in her left leg. As a result, the star had to relearn how to walk for the second time in her life.

Following her tragic passing, many fellow artists and celebrities paid tribute to their fallen friend.

These included veteran actor Jackie Chan and local singer JJ Lin.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out for help. Here are some helplines to turn to for support:

Samaritans of Singapore 24/7 Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

