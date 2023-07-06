Tributes For Coco Lee From Celebrities Like JJ Lin & Jackie Chan Pour In After Untimely Passing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Celebrities Post Tributes To Coco Lee After News Emerges Of Untimely Passing

On 5 July, the shocking news of famous Hong Kong singer-songwriter Coco Lee passing away rocked the world.

An international Mandopop sensation, her star-studded singing career that spanned nearly 30 years amassed her a massive following.

In the wake of her demise, famous celebrities including Jackie Chan have taken to social media to post tributes to Coco.

Tributes from celebrities for Coco Lee emerge on social media

One of the stars to post a tribute to Coco was Singaporean artiste JJ Lin, who shared via Instagram that he had lost a “dear friend”.

“I wish life could have been gentler on your soul,” he said.

The world has lost one of the most iconic performers and artistes of all time.

“The music universe will never be the same without you, we will miss you very much,” he added.

Similarly, Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan took to Weibo to mourn the loss of Coco, stating that she was “born to be a star.”

“Your voice, dance and sunny smile have influenced countless people,” he noted.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao also thanked Coco through his tribute on Instagram, adding that she had always encouraged him in his pursuits.

Meanwhile, Singaporean singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun wished the late star’s family peace and strength, stating that her loss was felt keenly.

Passed away aged 48

News of Coco’s passing broke on 5 July, when her sister, Nancy Lee, took to social media to share about the tragedy.

The singer had apparently attempted to take her own life at home on 2 July. Authorities then conveyed her to the hospital where she was in a coma.

Despite medical staff’s best efforts, she breathed her last a few days later.

Nancy also said that Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years. In the months prior to her passing, her condition reportedly deteriorated.

2023 would have marked the 30th anniversary of her singing career. Nancy added that her family was proud of Coco for her international acclaim.

“As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honoured to have such an excellent and outstanding sister,” she said. “We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel.”

MS News wishes Coco’s family our deepest condolences. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jjlin on Instagram and Jackie Chan on Weibo.