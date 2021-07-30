‘Collaborate For Good’ Lets You Help Singaporeans Through Everyday Activities Like Eating & Shopping

National Day is the time when Singaporeans literally paint the town red—2 of our most iconic colours hoisted up on buildings for all to see.

It is also usually the time when patriotism is at an all-time high. There are many ways we can showcase our love for the country apart from singing along to golden NDP classics, and one of them is doing good for the community.

If doing good has always been on your mind and you don’t know where to start, check out the Collaborate For Good directory.

It is a one-stop directory that points citizens to how and where to do good as part of everyday life—and it could be something as easy as paying a meal forward.

We’ve scoured the directory and found 6 initiatives you can support to let the Singapore community know that you care.

1. Fuel a frontliner with Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Old-school kopi or teh is a staple drink in the lives of many Singaporeans. Be it for breakfast or lunch, there’s always a good time to savour a cuppa before you conquer your daily tasks.

A little caffeine will go a long way, and frontliners may appreciate the extra boost. They’re keeping Singapore safe in the pandemic, after all.

Ya Kun Kaya Toast lets you send encouragement and love to frontliners this National Day in the form of a $1.80 cup of coffee or tea.

Cheering frontliners up with coffee & toast at Tampines Bus Interchange in 2020

Image courtesy of Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Download the Ya Kun Cherish app to place an order, and you’ll receive a voucher code via email. Then, just send the code to a frontliner who looks like they need a perk-me-up.

You can redeem free coffee and tea at all Ya Kun outlets. Fuel a frontliner today here.

2. Send a LampPost Project charity package to the needy

As meaningful as they are, National Day banners, unfortunately, have a short expiry date. Once celebrations are over, organisers will have to find new places for them.

Enter The LampPost Project, a collaboration by DDB Singapore & BreadTalk Group. First launched in 2017, the initiative allows National Day banners and flags to be upcycled and transformed into vibrant merch like tote bags.

Image courtesy of DDB Singapore

These will then be handed out to seniors and underprivileged Singaporeans.

This year, they’re introducing the collapsible LampPost Furoshiki carryall. Packaged with TLC from volunteers, each bag has a selection of local favourites and eco-friendly items, such as:

Insulator bag and signature chilli oil from Din Tai Fung

Mask holder from Sō Ramen

Reusable metal straw kit from Food Republic

Reusable face mask from Food Junction

Durian Kaya bottle from BreadTalk

2-in-1 Kopi sachet from Toast Box

Image courtesy of DDB Singapore

BreadTalk Group will be curating 560 of these packs for NDP 2021, of which 100 bags will be donated to the elderly and low-income families under Community Chest (ComChest).

The rest of the bags will be sold online at $38 each, with all proceeds going to ComChest. You can also opt for the packs to be donated to elderly homes when you buy them too.

The $38 charity package is available online here. The initiative ends when all items are sold out.

3. Spread good vibes to the elderly with Hey, You Got Mail!

Having everyone stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19 can take a toll on our mental well-being. This is especially so for the elderly in nursing homes, who miss socialising with their families.

‘Hey, You Got Mail!’ is a heartwarming project that aims to help vulnerable seniors fight against social isolation.

Source

For just $2, you can buy a beautifully handmade card to mail to your loved ones.

Source

For every card purchased, the kind folks behind the project will use the remaining proceeds to send another card to one of their elderly beneficiaries.

Proceeds could also fund their side projects – Scrapbook Edition, Story For A Story – where they befriend seniors and share their stories with the community.

From now till 10 Aug, you can send a card to tell them you care here.

4. Help tour guides earn their keep by booking Monster Day Tours

When Covid-19 struck Singapore, one of the most adversely affected sectors was tourism. The absence of flights and tourists dealt a brutal blow to tour guides’ rice bowls.

To help workers in the domestic tourism industry thrive during the pandemic, Monster Day Tours has taken it upon themselves to design 30 new tours for locals to experience—15 of them virtual.

Source

After over 600 successful tours in the past year, more than 25 tour guides got the chance to earn their keep, so they can continue supporting their families.

This August, Monster Day Tours is launching new tours in Fort Canning and Chinatown at discounted rates so Singaporeans can celebrate the country’s beauty and heritage:

Game Maniac Series: Chinatown & Fort Canning Puzzle Hunts – $56 for 2 pax

UNESCO Hawker Food Tour – $56 for 2 pax

$5.60 off for all virtual tours and events

Free magic show on board their bestselling tour The Southern Islands Discovery Sail

All proceeds in August will go directly to our tour guides. If you’ve been vaccinated, a free gift awaits you on all tours done in the same month.

You can help keep our domestic tourism industry alive here till 31 Aug.

5. Show migrant workers & underprivileged families you care with Klook

Since their release, the SingapoRediscovers vouchers have given many Singaporeans the chance to explore our little red dot through staycations or visits to nature and entertainment destinations.

Some may not have plans to use the vouchers before the expiry dates. But there’s no need to let that precious $100 go to waste, as you can donate the vouchers to give others the chance to enjoy.

With initiatives like Klook Cares, you get to donate a memorable experience to underprivileged families and migrant workers by sponsoring visits to attractions like Jewel Changi, the Singapore Flyer, and Science Centre.

Source

Klook partners with other nonprofits to reach out to a diverse pool of beneficiaries, such as:

ItsRainingRaincoats

Fei Yue Community Services

Beyond Social Services

Rainbow Centre

To pay it forward to the Singapore community, check out Klook Cares here. The initiative lasts throughout the validity period of SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

6. Give someone the chance to experience Eat, Pray, Love: Singapore Edition

In the 2010 flick Eat, Pray, Love, we see Julia Roberts portray a woman who embarked on a soul-searching trip across Italy, India, and Bali after realising something was missing in her life.

Source

We know what’s missing in our lives right now—travelling. We can’t do it at this time, but we can check out Eat, Pray Love: Singapore Edition.

It’s a private walking tour series that lets Singaporeans go on 2.5-hour walks around iconic landmarks and learn about the influential figures that helped shape today’s landscapes.

Image courtesy of Quotient TravelPlanner

Meander through off-the-beaten-path places such as traditional bakeries, coffee roasters, and rustic back alleys in Balestier and Telok Ayer.

Image courtesy of Quotient TravelPlanner

Tickets are priced at $50 each. If the notion of the tours excites you and you’d like to give others the chance to enjoy them too, consider donating tickets to 2 local charities—Ray of Hope and Special Olympics Singapore (SOSG).

You can also use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers for the greater good if you don’t have plans to use them.

Find out how you can give someone the chance to Eat, Pray, Love their way through Singapore here.

The initiative lasts throughout the validity period of SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Help those in need under Collaborate For Good directory

Answering the call to contribute to the community, these 6 initiatives come under Collaborate For Good, an initiative by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC)’s Company of Good.

As Singapore navigates its way through the Covid-19 era, many local communities and businesses have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Hence, there’s no time better than National Day to celebrate all things Singapore, and that includes helping marginalised members of the community, through the ‘Together, Singapore Cares’ campaign.

The campaign is a collaboration between the NDP21 Engagement Committee, the SG Cares Office, NVPC, the National Council of Social Service, and corporate & community partners.

Whether you’re a business owner or a kind Samaritan who wants to help, there are opportunities for everyone to collaborate for the greater good—even beyond National Day.

Check out the Collaborate For Good directory here.

Happy 56th birthday, Singapore

The Covid-19 era has changed our lives drastically. But the one thing it won’t ever do is dampen our spirits and stop us from caring for each other.

As we spare a thought for those in need this National Day, let’s unite and get through these tough times as a nation.

And while we do our best to overcome life’s many tests, there’s no reason we can’t spare a thought for others. After all, in Singapore, you’ll find that our hearts are big and wide.

MS News wishes Singapore a happy 56th birthday.

