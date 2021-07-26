Man With Cancer Donates 60 Packets Of Vegetarian Food

As Singapore trudges on through the pandemic, we have seen how the benevolence of kind Samaritans truly shines during tough times. One such example is providing free food for those in need.

Bishan Vegetarian, a hawker stall in Bishan, recently posted on Facebook that a 30-year-old with stage 4 cancer was kind enough to donate 60 packets of vegetarian food last Friday (23 Jul).

Source

This was not only to help those who are in need but also to encourage more people to try vegetarian food.

Encourages more to try vegetarian food

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Xu Wei Jie – name directly translated from Chinese – understood that Covid-19 has taken a toll on many livelihoods, resulting in more people being unemployed.

Hence, he felt compelled to contribute to the community.

Since Mr Xu knew the owner of the vegetarian stall well, he asked them to prepare 60 meals to be given to those who needed them.

Source

This would not only help those who are struggling, but also encourage more people to give vegetarian food a try.

Can’t speak or eat due to illness

In the interview with Lianhe Zaobao, it was revealed that Mr Xu is unable to speak nor eat as the 30-year-old suffers from rhabdomyosarcoma—a cancerous tumour that grows in the body’s soft tissues, e.g. the muscles.

It all started with him developing a hoarse voice and a sore throat last March.

Mr Xu discovered that he had a tumour in his throat, which led to his diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma.

After receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments, he has since been unable to eat nor speak. Only liquids were allowed, which he consumes through a tube.

Support from friends & family kept him going

Lianhe Zaobao also reported that Mr Xu was shocked to hear that he had cancer as he was only 30.

Additionally, he exercised regularly and took good care of his body. Mr Xu had even completed more than 20 marathons before this.

Source

According to Mr Xu, he felt extremely depressed. However, with encouragement from his friends and family, he could pick himself up and feel more determined to fight his illness.

Hence, the encouragement and help he received motivated him to pay it forward and help others in need. Mr Xu’s actions also moved his mother to tears when she heard about it from the stall owners.

Paying kindness forward

It doesn’t cost much to pay one’s kindness forward. And like Mr Xu, we can all help others in our own way.

Thank you Mr Xu for helping those in need during these troubling times. We wish him all the best in the battle against his illness.

