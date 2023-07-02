South Korea’s Compose Coffee Opening Soon In Suntec, Was Named Country’s Most-Loved Brand

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

South Korea’s Compose Coffee, Touted As No. 1 Brand, Is Opening Soon In Suntec

Considering that Singaporeans love almost everything Korean, it’s not surprising that one Korean brand after another is coming to our shores.

The latest entry to our market will be Compose Coffee, which is set to open an outlet in Suntec City.

The chain was recently named the country’s most-loved brand.

Compose Coffee hoarding seen in Suntec

While there hasn’t been any official announcement yet of Compose Coffee’s arrival, visitors to Suntec City would notice that a unit there is being renovated.

On the hoarding, the words “Korea No. 1 Coffee Brand” are clearly visible, along with a cup with “Compose Coffee” on it.

The brand’s logo is also seen, together with its Korean website and a QR code linking you to the same portal.

However, no indication of their exact date is provided, with the hoarding simply saying “Coming Soon”.

Compose Coffee will be opposite Mr. Coconut

Those who’re curious to take a look for themselves may visit the atrium between towers 3 and 4.

The unit in question is next to 1855 The Bottle Shop and opposite Mr. Coconut.

The unit on the other side, which used to be Oppo, will house a Japanese restaurant.

More than 2,000 outlets in South Korea

For the uninitiated, Compose Coffee has more than 2,000 outlets in South Korea, including 1,128 in Seoul and 579 in Busan, according to their website.

Their outlets are recognisable from their “newtro” (i.e. new and retro) design and yellow and black colour scheme.

More importantly, they also have an extensive menu of beverages.

Besides coffee, they have tea, juices, milkshakes and smoothies of different flavours, as well as seasonal drinks.

They’re also known for their delicious waffles and “crowaffles” — cross between croissants and waffles.

Let’s hope some of these delights make their way to Singapore.

They’re Korea’s most-loved brand

As an illustration of Compose Coffee’s popularity, they were named the most-loved brand in Korea in May 2023.

The chain announced on 24 May that won the grand prize in the coffee shop category at this year’s edition of Korea’s Most Loved Brand Awards.

One reason for their win was that they operate the largest in-house roasting plant, with strictly selected green beans that are roasted in-house and supplied to franchisees.

Another reason why Compose Coffee might be beloved: Their spokesperson is handsome celebrity Jung Hae-In.

The actor, known for roles in dramas like “While You Were Sleeping” and “Snowdrop”, appears regularly in their adverts, giving patrons some eye candy to go along with their sweet treats.

For Singaporeans who can’t wait to get a taste of Compose Coffee here, let’s hope they’ll announce an opening date soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Compose Coffee on Instagram.