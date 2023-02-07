Suntec City Love-Themed Event Has Over 180 Food & Lifestyle Stalls, Bring Your Sayang For A Date

MakBesar Powerhouse Market Is Back At Suntec With Chinta (Love) Edition For Valentine’s Day

Planning a fun and interesting Valentine’s Day date can seem like a daunting task, whether you’ve just started dating or have been married for decades.

Usually, an ideal outing will include lots of good food, some cool activities, and Instagram-worthy backdrops for your cute selfies together.

If you’re still looking for a place to take bae, look no further than MakBesar Powerhouse Market, which returns to the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from 10 – 12 Feb 2023 with a special love-themed edition.

There, you’ll find over 180 F&B and retail stalls, as well as travel, financial, and property services that’ll come in handy for your lives together.

Of course, the event isn’t just for couples, but also families and those flying solo. After all, love is for everyone.

Food & retail booths galore at MakBesar Powerhouse Chinta Edition

First launched in 2020 right before Covid-19 restrictions took over our lives, MakBesar Powerhouse Market is now back with its third iteration.

With over 180 booths offering halal bites, clothing, fragrances, and so much more, you might need more than a day to go through all of them.

Those who like to eat anything that dwells underwater can make a beeline for Home of Sushi, Home of Seafood, and Yummy Takoyaki for their much-needed seafood fix.

On the other hand, meat lovers may prefer to check out Beef Bro, Satay Ummi, Ayam Bakar Changi Village, or Planet Bakso to chomp on a variety of mouth-watering meat dishes.

Once you’ve had your fill, enjoy some desserts from The Sleeping Baker or Fun Fruits before washing it all down with nice refreshing beverages from MILK, GAOsyp, or Broti.

Foodies aside, MakBesar Powerhouse Market has plenty of stuff for fashionistas or folks looking to refresh their wardrobes too.

Muslim-owned labels like Diyana Halik, Ilhan Creations, and Qool Mukena will be setting up shop at the market to display their stylish wares.

With Hari Raya Puasa coming up in April, this might even be a good time to settle your festive outfits to avoid the panic of last-minute shopping.

Smelling good is just as important as looking good, and brands like Wali Fragrance and OUD Luxury Collection will be able to help you discover your signature scent.

Don’t forget to pick up a nice gift or two for your sayang.

Plan your next holiday or get financial & property advice

Now that travel restrictions have been lifted, it’s finally time to go on that overseas holiday that was put on hold during the pandemic.

Since organising a trip can take up a lot of time and energy, it would be a good idea to let the pros take over and do it for you, especially if you don’t know much about the place you’re visiting.

TravelConnect.SG’s experts will be at MakBesar Powerhouse Market, so stop by and have a chat with them if you need some help planning your next getaway.

Everyone needs a nice home to come back to after a tiring vacation. If you’re in the market for a new crib, meeting the agents at the Property Hub booth could be the first step to unlocking your dream abode.

Unfortunately, travelling and a new house could seem like a faraway dream for those who are tight on cash.

If that’s you, financial consulting firm TAQ Wealth Associates (TAQWA) will be at the event to dish out valuable advice on how to manage your bank account better.

This is extremely important considering inflation and rising prices these days.

Make a date at MakBesar Powerhouse Market Chinta Edition

Since this year’s MakBesar Powerhouse Market is happening so close to Valentine’s Day, the halls will be decked out in pink to match the event’s Chinta – which means “love” in Malay – theme.

This is your reminder to dress up in your favourite red or pink #OOTD so you can snap loads of cute pics with your date.

Ladies, if your man’s the kind of guy who can’t stand shopping with you, drop him off at Thuglife Studio while you freely roam around admiring all the clothes and beauty products.

For about 30 minutes, they can enjoy professional grooming services and maybe even strike up a bromance with other customers before surprising you with a sleek new cut.

It wouldn’t be a Valentine’s Day event without love songs filling the air, and that’s where these homegrown singers will come in:

Arshad Sunday

Roziana Cindy

Zalelo

Teeqa RZ

Wafiq Hadee

Danial Baharin

Shalyza Rosly

Raqiib and Dinah Dela Cruz

Anissul Asaad

Rahila Rashun and Caleb

PataHati

Orkezt Rock Fusion

7RiiiQa

These talented folks will take to the pink stage to serenade you as you browse the booths or tuck into a yummy meal with your family and friends, adding to the atmosphere.

Give back to society

As we celebrate love, let’s not forget to show care for the less privileged members of our society too.

One way to do this is by dropping by Vision21 Welfare Society’s booth at the market to make a generous donation or buy ice cream to help raise funds for charity.

The non-profit organisation provides aid to children, youths, and seniors in need, so you can be sure that whatever you give will be used to improve lives for the better.

Fun for the whole family at MakBesar Powerhouse Market

With so much to do, parents will be relieved to know that they can ‘park’ their young children at a dedicated kid-friendly zone while they shop, visit the booths, or just enjoy some romantic one-on-one time together.

There, the little ones can enjoy activities like face painting with Jay FacePainter, balloon sculpting with Crafty Whizz Studio, sand art, batik painting, and more.

Just don’t forget to pick them up once it’s time to go home.

The event is happening very soon so here’s how you can get there, along with the essential deets:



MakBesar Powerhouse Market – Chinta Edition

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Hall 403 – 404, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 10 – 12 Feb 2023

Event hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade, Promenade & City Hall Stations

For more information and to keep up with all the latest updates, follow MakBesar on Facebook and Instagram.

Spend time with the ones you love

It feels like just yesterday when we were welcoming 2023, and now, we’ve already entered the second month of the year.

This proves just how quickly time can pass, which makes spending as much of it as we can with the people we love all the more crucial.

Whether it’s bonding over food, exchanging honest opinions over fashion choices, or preparing for the future together, there are countless ways to make memories that will last for a long, long time.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with MakBesar.

Featured image courtesy of MakBesar.