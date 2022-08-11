Suntec City National Day Market Has Street Food, Fashion Boutiques & Haircuts For A Family Weekend

MakBesar Powerhouse Market Returns With More Exciting Activities For The Whole Fam

Going to bazaars to shop and eat on weekends is always a good idea, especially when you’re taking the entire fam out for a fun day.

If it’s your turn to plan the next hangout, there’s no need to search high and low for your next neighbourhood pasar malam.

After more than two years, MakBesar Powerhouse Market is finally back, and it’ll once again be taking over the halls of the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Taking place over three days from 12 to 14 Aug, the event celebrates Singapore’s 57th birthday and the nation’s ‘freedom’ from most Covid-19 restrictions with a special ‘Merdeka!’ edition.

With loads of activities going on — and we mean loads — there’s bound to be something that will catch every family member’s eye. You won’t have to worry about hearing anyone grumble about wanting to go home.

Read on to find out more about what to expect at this year’s MakBesar Powerhouse Market.

Munch on good food & shop till you drop at MakBesar Powerhouse Market

Food is a big part of many events, and MakBesar Powerhouse Market certainly will not disappoint in this area.

Numerous local F&B brands will be there, offering a wide variety of halal-friendly treats to satisfy every craving.

Carnivores can get their meat fix at Beef Bro, Satay Ummi by Lydia Izzati, Planet Bakso, Ayam Bakar Changi Village, 1819, and many more.

Slurp up a comforting bowl of noodles at Omar’s Thai Beef Noodle & Rice, or dig into delicious seafood at Home of Sushi, Home of Seafood, and Yummy Takoyaki.

It’s important to stay hydrated in hot and humid Singapore, and you’ll have plenty of options for quenching your thirst at the market. These include Milk Singapore, GAOsyp, Broti, Rumi The Poet’s Cup, and Tuk Tuk Cha.

And speaking of quenching thirst, official drinks sponsor Pokka will be providing all vendors with beverages as they work hard at their respective stalls.

There’s a lot more, so we encourage you to come down on an empty stomach. You wouldn’t want to miss out on some dishes because you were too full from lunch.

After you’ve had your fill, walk it all off as you indulge in some retail therapy at the booths.

The ladies can stock up on elegant headscarves from Bokitta – known for their patented pinless hijabs from Lebanon – and Diyana Halik, wife of actor Aaron Aziz.

Well-loved boutiques like Rayaan Couture and Kurung Tokma will be there as well, selling gorgeous clothing that will bring any #OOTD shot to the next level. Shoppers will also be introduced to the brand new hijab label Heejrah.

Besides that, you and bae can sample ‘his and her’ scents from OUD Luxury Collection and plan your next romantic getaway with TravelConnect.sg.

With so much to see and do, you might find yourself spending the whole day here — but believe it or not, we’re far from done listing what you can find at the market.

Area for the men to chill & get a new look

One common sight in shopping malls is men sitting on a bench, hunching over their phones while their female partners leisurely partake in consumerism.

At MakBesar Powerhouse Market, there’ll be a whole section for the guys – simply called ‘The Men’s Area’ – to chill while enjoying haircut and grooming services by Thuglife Studio.

After that 30 minutes or so in the chair, surprise your other half with your fresh new look. She’ll be glad she brought you along.

Let the kids explore their creative sides

While these activities are largely most suitable for the grown-ups, you won’t have to worry about the little ones feeling bored or left out at the event.

Mum and dad can leave the children in the safe hands of the crafters at the Kids Activity Area, where they can enjoy balloon sculpting performances and get their faces painted by JayCreatz.

Kids can also create their masterpieces — whether it’s a canvas painting, window art, sand art, or batik painting — with Crafty Whizz Studio.

This would be a superb opportunity to get them away from computers and iPads and let them try their hand at some good old-fashioned activities that don’t involve gadgets and screen time.

In addition, carnival organising company Uncle Ringo will be setting up various rides and games. Don’t be surprised if you have trouble getting your kids to go home at the end of the day.

Rub shoulders with local stars

Singapore is home to many talented individuals, and MakBesar Powerhouse Market will shine a spotlight on some of these homegrown stars and give attendees a chance to see them in the flesh.

Former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza, who also performed at the previous event, will be flaunting his smooth vocals with a performance that fans won’t want to miss.

Other acts who will be putting on showcases are indie bands RACH and El Bonekas, rising R&B starlet Zalelo, as well as rockers Ryzall Noh and Ahmadul Amin. Now, is anything better than a combination of good food and music?

Sports enthusiasts will be excited to hear that Fandi Ahmad will be making an appearance too.

The soccer legend will hold a meet-and-greet session to promote his new book ‘Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice’, so grab the chance to get a photo and autograph to show off to your friends.

Accompanying Mr Fandi is his wife, model Wendy Sarah Jacobs, who will also be selling her own fashion line Qtees.

Rounding up the list of personalities are TikTok stars Sham Rahman, Andi Hans of @makobekdangdut fame, and Al-Kisah Productions’ Aidi Isham, who will be hosting the three-day fiesta.

Fans of Uncle Raymond will also be happy to know that the dancing TikTok sensation will be there on Friday (12 Aug) too, so be sure to mark your calendars if you want to join him.

Get legal, financial & property advice

Something a little different – but very practical – at this year’s market is the involvement of financial consultants RIZQ.SG, legal firm I.R.B Law, and real estate community Property Hub.

Two financial gurus, the Duo Duit, will chat with you about managing and growing your money. With prices rising everywhere, it would be wise to start handling your finances better.

If you happen to require some sound legal advice, speak to one of the lawyers at I.R.B Law’s booth. They can also make a will or lasting power of attorney document for you at a special rate.

Those seeking real estate-related advice can check in with the agents from Property Hub, who will be there to answer all your burning questions and even do expert calculations for you on the spot.

These may seem rather unorthodox for an event like this, but the pandemic taught everyone how unpredictable life could be, so it always pays to be prepared for any eventualities.

Enjoy an extended National Day celebration at MakBesar Powerhouse Market

National Day itself may be over, but there’s no reason the festivities shouldn’t go on.

As the theme of this year’s MakBesar Powerhouse Market ‘Merdeka!’ suggests, now that we have a little more freedom from Covid-19, it’s time to celebrate it by taking the brood out for a fun day (or two, or three).

As if all these activities weren’t enough, there’ll also be deals and giveaways at the event.

TravelConnect.sg has enticing deals like holiday package discounts of up to S$500 to help make your next vacation a little easier on the wallet. In addition, there will be a lucky draw for three winners to walk away with fantastic prizes.

We know you’re excited to go, so here’s how you can get there:



MakBesar Powerhouse Market

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Hall 401 – 403, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 12 – 14 Aug 2022

Event hours: 12pm – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade, Promenade & City Hall Stations

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest happenings and vendors, follow MakBesar on Facebook and Instagram.

A power-packed weekend that the whole fam will enjoy

As one classic Disney movie quote goes, “Ohana means family. Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.”

While the phrase “something for the whole family” might be a little cliche, some places actually live up to it.

And when you bring yours to such an event, you can be sure to land yourself in everyone’s good books. Plus, who doesn’t like putting a smile on their loved ones’ faces?

This post was brought to you in collaboration with MakBesar.

Featured image courtesy of MakBesar, MS News & @gaosyp.sg on Instagram.