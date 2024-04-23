Couple from China steals S$38K diamond bracelet from Bangkok store in 4 mins, flees back to China

Couple from China steals S$38K diamond bracelet and leaves Thailand

A man and a woman from China were found to have stolen a yellow-gold diamond bracelet worth S$38K or ฿1,04 million from a luxury store in Bangkok in a swift operation that saw them swiping the item and fleeing the store in quick time.



Source: PPTVHD36

The incident happened in a Van Cleef & Arpels outlet in Siam Paragon, Bangkok. Pathumwan police have collected evidence from the scene and requested an arrest warrant.

This couple from China took about 4 minutes to steal the bracelet and flee the scene

Somtut, the store’s manager, revealed that the thieves walked into the store at 5.29pm and asked to see the bracelet.

While checking out the jewellery, the woman distracted the staff using her mobile phone and tucked the item into her sleeve. Both of them left the store at 5.32pm, reports Khaosod English and The Thaiger.



Source: Thairath

At 5.36 pm, the couple boarded a waiting yellow-green Toyota Corolla taxi in front of the shopping mall to go back to Chatrium Hotel in Petchaburi, which is located about 10 minutes away from the mall.

The pair made it to Suvarnabhumi Airport and flew back to China

Later at 5.54pm, the couple carried their luggage out of the hotel, got into another grey Toyota Altis Grab car and headed straight to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The duo passed the immigration gate at 7.11pm and then returned to China.

The whole process, from entering the store to departing Thailand, took around 2.5 hours, reports Khaosod English.

The police also believed the first taxi driver was a part of the theft

According to PPTVHD36, the police believe that the taxi driver who drove the couple away from the store is also part of the operation.

The police made an attempt to intercept the taxi to prevent it from taking them back to the hotel; however, the driver managed to evade them.

The police are tracking down the taxi’s owner for questioning.

The store employee said they didn’t expect this incident would happen since the tourists dressed quite well and looked rich.

They added that they were distracted, and did not keep a close eye on them. The police said it would question the store employee further, reports PPTVHD36.

On 17 April, Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commander, expressed that the police had halted the investigating operation after the duo went back to China.

He added that they would be arrested once they came back to Thailand.

