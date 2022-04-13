Couple Poses For Acrobatic Photoshoot At Orchard Road Crossing, Stunt Wows The Internet

Cheerleader Couple Shares Acrobatic Wedding Shots Taken At Orchard Road

Many couples dream of having the most unique yet beautiful wedding photos to celebrate the momentous occasion.

For a daring cheerleader couple in Singapore, they decided to take their photoshoot to the next level — by performing an acrobatic stunt in the middle of Orchard Road.

Denise Alexis, also known as @denisealexis on TikTok, recently shared her wedding photos on the social media platform.

The photos showing the well-executed stunt unsurprisingly left the internet in awe.

Cheerleader couple does photoshoot at Orchard Road

On 2 Apr, Denise shared a TikTok video documenting the entire process of her acrobatic wedding photoshoot.

The clip starts off showing Denise and her husband-to-be prepping and running through the process before performing the stunt.

Denise added in the caption that she “felt so nervous like she (I) was going for a competition”.

The video then transitions to show the couple walking to a crossing along Orchard Road moments before the big moment.

With the help of their friends, the brave couple started executing the acrobatic stunt.

While Denise’s partner lifts her with one hand, she smiles gleefully while holding up 2 flower bouquets.

After successfully carrying out the stunt in record time, the couple quickly rushed off the road.

Photos show Orchard Road as backdrop

The end result? A breathtaking shot of the happy couple in the middle of bustling Orchard Road.

Denise also included a few other stunning wedding photos — one of which shows the couple smooching as a bus zoomed by behind them.

Who knew a photoshoot in the heart of Singapore would turn out this great?

Netizens admire couple’s acrobatic wedding shots

Coincidentally, an acquaintance of Denise happened to witness the photoshoot as it took place and captured it in through their dashcam.

In the video, one can hear squealing screams, presumably from her acquaintance’s family, as the couple successfully executed the stunt.

Seeing Denise’s photos, netizens couldn’t help but praise the couple for their bold stunt.

Many swooned over the couples’ shots, expressing how amazed they were by the pictures.

Others also applauded the couple for their unique photoshoot idea.

Bold but memorable way of taking wedding shots

Though we often see couples opting for fancy and elegant photoshoots, Denise and her partner’s romantic acrobatic poses have definitely wowed us.

Kudos to them for weaving their passions into their photoshoot and letting their personalities shine through in their wedding photos.

MS News wishes the couple a blissful marriage ahead as they embark on a new chapter of their lives.

