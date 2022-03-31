Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin Releases Wedding Photos On 31 Mar

ICYMI, our all-time favourite K-drama Crash Landing On You couple is finally tying the knot. A year after Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin publicly confirmed their relationship, the RiRi couple is finally holding their wedding ceremony on 31 Mar.

Their agencies have recently released their endearing wedding photos.

For all the #BinJin fans, get ready to grab your packet of tissues as we shed happy tears for our favourite K-couple.

Couple’s agencies unveil dreamy wedding photos

On 31 Mar, Hyun Bin’s and Son Ye Jin’s agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam released a statement just hours ahead of the highly-anticipated wedding day, reported Allkpop:

Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.

The agencies added, “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, along with their agencies, will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

Together with the statement, they shared two wedding photos of the loving pair as they eagerly prepare for their wedding ceremony.

Holding each others’ hands, the fairytale couple blissfully smile towards the camera as they stand in front of a romantic, pinkish, wedding floral arch.

Source

In another photo, dashing husband-to-be Hyun Bin holds his dearest sweetheart close to him, as his bride beams with joy.

Source

For many of us hardcore Ri-Ri couple shippers, we can’t deny how we absolutely sarang the pictures.

#BinJin couple tying the knot beside Han River

Korean media outlet JTBC has also exclusively reported a copy of the couple’s wedding invitation, as cited by Manila Bulletin.

Source

The couple will apparently be holding their wedding ceremony at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in eastern Seoul, reported Yonhap News Agency.

They are expected to tie the knot in the luxurious outdoor garden at 4pm today (31 Mar), which is around 5pm Singapore time.

Source

Netizens have shared photos of the venue, where the wedding ceremony is accompanied by the stunning view of Han River.

Source

Previously, many A-list actors have held their wedding ceremonies here as well, including Kim Hee-Sun and Shim Eun-Ah. Couples like Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin as well as Ji Sung and Lee Bo-Young are part of the list too.

Wedding of Hyun Bin & Ye Jin will have tight security

The invitees to the ceremony have reportedly been tight-lipped and the couple’s wedding will likely be under “extremely tight security”, noted The Straits Times.

Source

Additionally, the wedding is expected to cost $190,000, including charges ranging from $680 to $810 per guest.

ST added that the guest list includes Crash Landing On You’s scriptwriter, Park-Ji-Eun, and Hyun Bin’s close friend, actor Jang Dong-gun, who will be giving a congratulatory speech.

May our CLOY couple have a blissful marriage

The RiRi couple has undeniably made us swoon with their beautiful and almost-magical wedding photos.

Now that the couple’s finally tying the knot, we can’t help but have high hopes for their future ahead.

We wish Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin a blissful marriage, and hope that their fairytale wedding will remain as one of the most enchanting moments in their lives.

