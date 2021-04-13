Singapore Confirms 14 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Apr

On Tuesday (13 Apr), the Ministry of Health (MOH) made early confirmation of 14 new Covid-19 cases.

All 14 are imported cases who are serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 60,692.

Further details will be released by MOH tonight.

25 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday

Yesterday on Monday (12 Apr), MOH reported 25 imported cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 25 cases:

5 Singaporeans and 2 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from Canada, India, Indonesia, and the UK

4 Work Pass holders from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal

11 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders from India and US

All confirmed cases have been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Stay safe even as Covid-19 situation improves

While Singapore has largely kept the Covid-19 situation under control now, there are occasional community cases emerging.

It is a constant reminder for all of us to exercise social responsibility and adhere to safety measures.

Only then can greater freedoms be accorded to us as restrictions gradually ease in Singapore.

