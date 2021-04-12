Singapore Confirms 25 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 25 new Covid-19 cases today (12 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,678.

All 25 are imported.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

20 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, 19 were imported

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 20 new Covid-19 cases on 11 Apr, comprising 19 imported and 1 residing in the dormitory.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH’s update:

1 Singaporean and 5 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India and Indonesia

10 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines — 4 are domestic workers

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who’s studying in Singapore

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Sole dormitory case was a migrant worker who completed vaccination

On a more concerning note, a migrant worker who had completed his Covid-19 vaccination tested positive for the virus.

He was the sole dormitory case yesterday (11 Apr), and is currently unlinked.

MOH said this case is a reminder that individuals who have been vaccinated are still at risk of getting infected. They urged members of the public not to let their guard down.

You can read the full details here.

Stay safe & stay vigilant

Singaporeans are able to enjoy greater freedoms in recent months despite being in a Covid-19 world. But it doesn’t mean the community is entirely immune to transmission risks.

Community cases are reported every now and then, which means exercising social responsibility and caution is highly recommended.

So do take proper care when you’re heading out. Wear your mask properly, and practise safe distancing as much as you can.

