Migrant Worker Who Completed Covid-19 Vaccination Was Sole Dormitory Case On 11 Apr

The rolling out of Covid-19 vaccines is key in charting the path to normalcy.

However, a recent case shows us that we should continue to keep our guard up in a Covid-19 era even after vaccinations are completed.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Sunday (11 Apr) that there was a single case living in the dormitory.

Turns out, he is a migrant worker who had just completed his vaccination. Here’s what we know about the case.

Migrant worker who completed vaccination tested positive on 7 Apr

According to MOH’s late-night update yesterday, the patient is a 23-year-old male Indian national who lives in a dormitory at Brani Terminal Avenue. He’s currently unlinked.

He is a Work Permit holder who works as a lashing specialist at Seafront Support Company Pte Ltd.

Here’s a summary of his test history:

Tested on 7 Apr during routine testing and results came back positive the next day

Tested again on 9 Apr, results also returned positive the next day

Sent to the National Centre for Infectious Disease via an ambulance

Tested negative in all prior routine tests

Last routine test was on 24 Mar before 7 Apr results

His serology test also came back positive, but authorities deduced that it is likely due to his current infection.

First dosage on 25 Jan, second on 17 Feb

On 25 Jan, he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. His second dose came on 17 Feb.

MOH said this likely accounts for his lack of symptoms and his positive serology test, as his body started producing antibodies after getting vaccinated.

This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.

However, MOH also said,

The vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated.

They will need to carry out further research to see if the vaccination is also able to prevent “onward transmission” of the infection.

Investigations are currently underway, and all of the patient’s close contacts have been placed under quarantine. They will all be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

We should always remain vigilant in a Covid-19 era

MOH stressed that this case underscores the reason why residents shouldn’t let their guard down, despite vaccinations being actively rolled out.

This means that we should continue to adhere to safety measures like wearing our masks and practising safe distancing.

All it takes is a single act of irresponsibility to jeopardise the progress Singapore has made in combatting the pandemic. So do exercise caution when you’re heading out.

