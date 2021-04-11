Singapore Confirms 20 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 20 new Covid-19 cases today (11 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,653.

Of these, there are:

0 community cases

1 living in the dorm

19 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

This is also Singapore’s first dormitory case in 6 weeks. MOH will release more details tonight.

32 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 32 new Covid-19 cases on 10 Apr, comprising 31 imported and 1 in the community.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases arriving from overseas, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean who came back from Papua New Guinea

3 Work Pass holders from Nepal, the Philippines, and the Maldives

15 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines — 5 are domestic helpers

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India

3 Long-Term Visit Pass holders from India and Myanmar

5 Student’s Pass holders from India

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 is from India and is here to visit her spouse who is working here Another is from Malaysia who is here to visit his family member, a Singapore PR



71-year-old Indian national was sole community case on 10 Apr

Yesterday’s sole community case is a 71-year-old female Indian national, who is currently unlinked.

She is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India on 28 Dec 2020, and served SHN till 10 Jan 2021.

Here’s a summary of her tests & quarantine period:

Tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 Jan

Identified as a close contact of previously confirmed cases during their flight to Singapore

Put under quarantine from 10-11 Jan

Developed a fever on 5 Apr and tested positive on 8 Apr

Tested again on 9 Apr, but results returned negative

Serological test results came back possible, which means she had been infected in the past

MOH deduced that she could be “shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA”, but these fragments no longer pose infection risks to others.

They are still unable to conclude the exact date of her previous infection.

Stay safe & stay vigilant

Singaporeans are able to enjoy greater freedoms in recent months despite being in a Covid-19 world. But it doesn’t mean the community is entirely immune to transmission risks.

Community cases are reported every now and then, which means exercising social responsibility and caution is highly recommended.

So do take proper care when you’re heading out. Wear your mask properly, and practise safe distancing as much as you can.

