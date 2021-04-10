32 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 10 Apr

On Saturday (10 Apr) afternoon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 32 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore.

There is 1 new infection in the community while the rest are imported.

All the imported cases tested positive while they were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN).

This brings our national tally to 60,633.

26 Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, all imported

Yesterday (9 Apr), MOH reported 26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all of whom were imported.

Likewise, they were tested as they were serving their SHNs after arriving in Singapore.

The new cases arrived in Singapore from a myriad of countries, including,

Canada

India

Kenya

Malaysia

UK

The 12 Work Permit holders who tested positive accounted for nearly half of yesterday’s tally.

Those below 45 can book vaccination slot from June

Earlier this week, MOH announced that Singapore residents aged 45 and below would be able to book their vaccination slots starting from June.

Hopefully, this would mean Singapore will be better protected against the coronavirus and will allow us to open our borders safely.

Occasional community case, but infections still under control

Though there have been occasional community cases over recent days, the number of local infections remains under control.

With our vaccination efforts in full swing, we have no doubts that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Meanwhile, we cannot let our guards down and risk clusters forming and putting to waste the months of efforts that we’ve put in to combat the pandemic.

