Singapore Confirms 26 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (9 Apr 2021).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the second consecutive day, Singapore has no local cases.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,601.

Vaccines available to all eligible individuals soon

Now that eligible candidates aged 45 to 49 can start registering for the vaccine, the Government is gradually extending it to even more people.

From Jun 2021, those below 45 will be able to register too, and make their appointments.

With more people getting their doses, Singapore can hopefully hit our goal of vaccinating all residents by the end of the year.

Hope number of Covid-19 cases will fall

Our track record thus far has been quite consistent, with low community cases and total tallies within the 2-digit range.

While the numbers are fairly encouraging, we can still work towards improving and reducing the daily tally.

Hopefully with more people here and in other countries receiving their vaccines, our defenses will be much stronger in the long run.

As a result, too, we can hopefully see a significant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases not just in Singapore, but across the world.

