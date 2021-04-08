21 Covid-19 Cases On 8 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Thursday (8 Apr) that there are 21 new Covid-19 cases.

There are no new local Covid-19 infections, either in the community or in workers’ dorms.

The national tally now stands at 60,575.

21 Covid-19 cases on 8 Apr, all imported

MOH said that all of today’s cases are imported.

All of them were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), and were tested during their stay.

1 new community case on 7 Apr

Yesterday’s cases include 1 community infection, out of a total of 35 new cases.

34 cases were imported on 7 Apr.

The 1 community case is a 40-year-old domestic helper from Myanmar, who tested negative during her Stay-Home Notice on 23 Nov.

Her symptoms emerged on 2 Apr, consisting of a headache and shortness of breath.

She was tested and it came back positive, although a later test was negative.

Her serological test result was positive — indicative of a past infection.

However, as MOH is unable to deduce when she was infected, necessary public health actions are being taken as a precaution.

Featured image by MS News.