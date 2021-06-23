Singapore Confirms 22 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Jun 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 22 new Covid-19 cases today (23 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,470.

Among them are:

13 community cases

0 dormitory cases

9 imported cases

3 cases in the community are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 9 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested during their stay. 4 of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

15 community cases on 22 Jun with 5 unlinked

Yesterday (22 Jun), Singapore reported 18 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 15 community cases and 3 imported.

Here are some of the highlights of the community cases, according to MOH:

3 linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View market cluster

1 linked to the 119 Bukit Merah View cluster

1 linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster

2 linked to the 90 Redhill Close cluster

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the 5 unlinked cases:

Case 64374 : A 26-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who works as an analyst at Deutsche Bank. She tested positive on 21 Jun.

: A 26-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who works as an analyst at Deutsche Bank. She tested positive on 21 Jun. Case 64378 : A 77-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 21 Jun.

: A 77-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 21 Jun. Case 64379 : A 79-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 21 Jun. He was detected during the community testing for residents in the Redhill Close area.

: A 79-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 21 Jun. He was detected during the community testing for residents in the Redhill Close area. Case 64386: An 82-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 22 Jun.

An 82-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 22 Jun. Case 64388: A 36-year-old Malaysian who works as a driver at Omni Aquatic Supplies Pte Ltd. He tested positive on 22 Jun.

3 imported cases on 22 Jun include a returning citizen & PR

As for the imported cases, they comprise:

A Singaporean who came back from India

A PR who came back from India

1 Special Pass holder who is a sea crew from Brazil.

They have all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival.

Stay vigilant, especially when dining in

As Singapore cautiously reopens during Phase 3 Heightened Alert, many look forward to the opportunity to dine in at restaurants again.

However, we mustn’t forget that threat of Covid-19 remains high in our community.

Everyone has a part to play in curbing transmission risks, and we can do this by wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance from others, and practising safe hygiene.

Most importantly, remember to book your vaccination when you have the chance.

Featured image by MS News.