18 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (22 Jun) that there are 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

15 of them are in the community, and of these, 5 cases are unlinked.

There are also 3 imported cases.

No cases are in workers’ dorms today.

Today’s 18 Covid-19 cases include 15 in the community.

Of these cases, 3 were already on quarantine and another 7 cases detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, the 3 imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

2 of them are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

MOH will have more updates about today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.