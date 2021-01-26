Singapore Confirms 14 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 14 new Covid-19 cases today (26 Jan). This brings the national tally to 59,366.

All 14 cases are imported. They had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

There are no community cases for the 3rd straight day. MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

44 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 44 new Covid-19 cases on 25 Jan — all were imported.

Here’s a summary of the cases, according to MOH:

4 Singaporeans and 2 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States

7 Dependant’s Pass holders from India, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from the US

3 Student’s Pass holders from France, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan

6 Work Pass holders from Bangladesh, India, Japan, Poland, and Spain

17 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia — including 3 domestic workers

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders from India who are here to visit their relatives who are Singaporeans or PRs

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

19-year-old Singaporean tested positive in pre-departure test

Among the 4 Singaporeans, 1 of them is a 19-year-old female who came back from the UK on 6 Dec and had served SHN till 20 Dec.

She took a swab test on 16 Dec, and results returned negative. Authorities later detected her as an asymptomatic Covid-19 case during her pre-departure test on 23 Jan before flying back to the UK.

Given her travel history, she was hence classified as an imported case.

Further tests conducted showed that she likely had a past infection. MOH deduced that she could be “shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA”, which no longer pose transmission risks to others.

Prepare to celebrate CNY differently this year

In the days leading up to Chinese New Year, Singapore residents should remain 100% vigilant and abide by the new Covid-19 rules to keep everyone safe.

We should also be mentally prepared to celebrate CNY differently this year, now that we have visitation limits and quiet lohei sessions.

Many countries are grappling with second and third wave of infections, and that’s surely the last thing we want in 2021.

So let’s remain vigilant and socially responsible together by practising safe distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Featured image by MS News.