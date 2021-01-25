Singapore Confirms 44 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 44 new Covid-19 cases today (25 Jan). This brings the national tally to 59,352.

All 44 cases are imported. They had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

There are no community cases for the 2nd straight day. MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

48 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 48 new Covid-19 cases on 24 Jan — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

4 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India, Indonesia, and Malaysia

4 Dependant’s Pass holders from France, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from India

2 Student’s Pass holders from Egypt and India

11 Work Pass holders from Bangladesh, Colombia, France, India, Nigeria and the UAE

22 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, including 10 domestic workers.

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders — 2 arrived from India to visit their children who are PRs, while 1 is here to work on a project

1 Special Pass holder — a sea crew who arrived via a vessel from Malaysia and hadn’t disembarked.

The sea crew was swiftly sent to the hospital after he showed symptoms and was confirmed with Covid-19.

Featured image by MS News.