Singapore Confirms 18 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (3 Apr 2021).

17 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Unlike the past 2 days, there ‘s 1 local infection today, which is within the community.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,468.

Greater ease in Covid-19 restrictions

With the Covid-19 situation largely stabilising, Singapore is gradually easing safety restrictions which will allow social events to happen at larger capacities.

Companies can opt for more workers to return to workplaces more often, albeit with strict rules in place.

Events like weddings can also accommodate more attendees, though a larger audience would require mandatory swab tests.

Source

Beyond our borders, discussions have reportedly been ongoing with different countries to allow slightly easier travel for vaccinated individuals.

This would entail the doing away of a quarantine or SHN order for vaccinated travellers.

When any of these talks will come to fruition is unclear, but we’ll keep a lookout and update accordingly.

Hope we’ll get closer to the old normal

Although we’ve adapted to the ‘new normal’ because of the global pandemic, many of us may still hold out hope that things will change for the better soon.

And instead of mask-wearing, safe distancing, temperature screening and SafeEntry being the norm, we’d truly want the pre-pandemic normalcy to return.

Let’s hope that the possibility of that happening will approach sooner rather than later, so we can live life the way we used to and spend time freely with all the people we care about.

