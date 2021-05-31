23 New Covid-19 Cases On 31 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed as of 12pm on Monday (31 May) that there are 23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Among them are 16 community cases. 3 are unlinked.

No cases are in workers’ dorms today.

There are also 7 imported cases.

23 new Covid-19 cases on 31 May, 16 in the community

Singapore reports 16 new community cases, of which 11 were already on quarantine.

Another 2 were detected through surveillance, while 3 are currently unlinked.

MOH said that the imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

4 of these cases are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

Free testing for those who visited Anchorvale food court

5 cases have emerged from NTUC Foodfare Anchorvale, according to MOH’s 30 May update.

As such, the food court is now a cluster and will be closed from 30 May to 13 June for deep cleaning and breaking chains of transmission.

Additionally, MOH is offering free testing for all visitors who went there between 13-30 May.

Visitors are also advised to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

Tune in to PM Lee address at 4pm

On Monday (31 May), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making an address regarding Covid-19 in Singapore in the coming weeks.

Do tune in at 4pm to catch the broadcast.

More details can be found here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.