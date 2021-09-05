Singapore Confirms 191 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 191 new Covid-19 cases today (5 Sep).

Among them are:

186 locally transmitted cases

5 imported cases

Of the 186 local infections, 90 are unlinked.

Meanwhile, the 5 imported cases have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight. Today’s figures bring our national tally to 68,660.

259 Covid-19 cases on 4 Sep

Yesterday (4 Sep), Singapore reported 259 new Covid-19 cases. These comprised 253 locally transmitted infections and 6 imported.

This is the highest daily figure Singapore has confirmed since 6 Aug 2020. With 116 unlinked cases, this is also the highest ever total reported so far.

Here’s a gist of MOH’s late-night update yesterday:

Changi General Hospital cluster now has 36 cases, including 14 staff who didn’t interact with patients

The bus interchange clusters have grown to 416 cases

Toa Payoh remains the largest bus interchange cluster with 130 cases

There are currently 62 active clusters.

National vaccination progress

As of 3 Sep, 81% of Singapore’s population – an estimated 4,328,804 people – has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, MOH has administered a total of 8,765,482 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,357,467 individuals. 83% of the population has received at least 1 dose.

Additionally, 170,144 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered to 86,019 people so far.

Clusters at bus interchanges & hospitals are a grave concern

Before reopening, Singapore authorities have preempted us to expect a rise in Covid-19 cases as more people can gather in public spaces.

Even though many of us are fully vaccinated by now, we should still exercise caution.

This means practising good personal hygiene every day and maintaining a safe distance from others when you head out.

And if you’re ever unwell, seek medical attention right away and minimise social interactions with others.

Featured image by MS News.