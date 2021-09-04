Singapore Confirms 259 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 259 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (4 Sep).

253 cases are within the local community, 116 of which are currently unlinked.

6 others are imported, with 4 testing positive upon arrival in Singapore while the remaining 2 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

This is the highest number of cases Singapore has reported in a day since 6 Aug 2020, when we had 301 new Covid-19 cases.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 68,469.

New cluster at Changi General Hospital

In their update on Friday (3 Sep) evening, MOH reported a new cluster at Changi General Hospital (CGH), comprising 14 Covid-19 cases.

MOH confirmed 11 cases on the same day, suggesting that 3 others had emerged sometime earlier.

Though MOH had reported a cluster at CGH earlier in Aug, it appears that both have no links to each other.

According to The Straits Times (ST), all 14 cases in the new cluster involve CGH staff who have been fully vaccinated.

The employees reportedly work at the hospital’s basement most of the time and have no direct interaction with patients.

No pressing need to tighten restrictions

Despite the consistently high number of new cases daily, the authorities apparently have no plans to tighten restrictions yet.

Co-chair Mr Lawrence Wong shared the news in the Multi-Ministry Taskforce press conference yesterday (3 Sep).

He explained that the recent trend comes as no surprise, especially with looser rules following the lifting of Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA).

Hope number of Covid-19 cases will fall

Be that as it may, many Singapore residents still hope for a significant fall in case numbers over time.

With the threat of new variants still present, we’d likely only be able to breathe easy if the situation improves tangibly.

In order to work towards that, everyone has to do their part by complying with health and safety measures.

Hopefully, if we commit to that, we can see much more comforting reports in time to come.

